You can now play Monopoly specifically for sore losers

Monopoly for sore losers is the perfect Christmas game. Picture: Amazon/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Monopoly for sore losers has been named one of the must-buy games this Christmas.

Christmas might look a little different this year, with big family festivities put on hold until 2021.

But millions of people across the UK will still be sitting down with their nearest and dearest to play a board game.

And more often than not, these harmless games turn into a very competitive few hours, with one player always getting worked up if they aren’t winning.

With this in mind, it's time to introduce the sore loser of the family to a brand new Monopoly game designed exactly for them.

Monopoly for sore losers is available to buy for £18. Picture: Amazon

The Monopoly for Sore Losers board game is a twist on the original which actually celebrates losing.

Read More: New Elf Monopoly is launching in time for Christmas

In this unusual version, players don’t earn money by creating property empires, charging extortionate rents and avoiding fines.

Instead, they can get ahead by going bankrupt, paying taxes and even getting sent to jail, where you get Sore Loser coins.

Once you collect four coins, you can trade them in for the Mr Monopoly token that lets players 'stomp' around the board collecting money instead of paying out.

Get the sore loser in your family this Monopoly game. Picture: Amazon

The descriptions reads: "Oh, the thrill of revenge! With this hilarious edition of the Monopoly board game, the annoying things like paying rent or going to Jail actually help players get ahead.

"We've all been there and felt the pain, but now it's actually fun! Chance cards and Community Chest cards create and celebrate sore losers."

Clearly a hit with families up and down the country, this twist on Monopoly has even featured in the top 12 of the Toy Retailers Association's DreamToys list.

You can pick up Monopoly for sore losers at Argos for £18, as well as Amazon, Wilkinsons and Smyths Toys.

Other games and toys that made it into the top 12 list include the Star Wars Mandalorian Baby Yoda from Mattel and the Lego Harry Potter Hedwig.

Calling toys an ‘essential’ part of the festivities this year, chair of the DreamToys selection committee, Gary Grant said: "2020 has been a challenging year for all, but toys have entertained and educated many during lockdown.

"This year's list represents a mixture of those toys which have kept families company during these difficult times, and innovation which will impress under the tree. We hope toys will continue to bring joy to all families over the festive period - as they have always done."

Now Read: Christmas shoppers stunned by very rude model reindeer with x-rated detail