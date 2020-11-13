Coca-Cola Christmas advert 2020: Viewers in tears over heartwarming ad directed by Oscar-winner

Coca-Cola have released their new Christmas advert which sees a dad go on an epic mission for his daughter.

If the McDonalds and John Lewis adverts didn’t have you crying, Coca-Cola’s offering definitely will.

The two-and-a-half minute clip follows the story of a dad trying to deliver his daughter's letter to Santa against all odds.

And it was actually directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who has worked on films such as JoJo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok.

Read More: Disney Christmas advert 2020: Heartwarming tale shows the importance of family and tradition

The advert starts with a little girl hugging her dad goodbye as he heads off to work at an oil rig, but before he goes she hands him a letter addressed to Santa Claus.

When he’s eating his lunch, he realises he’s missed the boat and quickly tries to catch up with the delivery boat.

The Coca-Cola truck made an appearance. Picture: Coca-Cola

After being knocked off his boat by a whale, the dad ends up battling all the elements in an attempt to make it to the North Pole before December 25.

Read More: John Lewis release 2020 Christmas advert inspired by the nation's kindness during the pandemic

When he finally arrives at Santa's Grotto, he finds that it’s closed and begins walking home.

Luckily, he’s picked up by the iconic Coca-Cola truck and manages to get back to his family.

As he steps outside, the driver hands him his daughter’s letter back, which reads: "Dear Santa, Please bring Daddy home for Christmas."

The little girl wished for her dad to come home in the Coca-Cola Christmas ad. Picture: Coca-Cola

The little girl then runs out of the house into her dad's arms, as the truck driver is revealed to be Santa.

And it’s fair to say fans love the tear-jerking ad, with one writing on Twitter: "I've always waited every year for the Christmas adverts, especially for the Coca-Cola one. I kid you not, I teared up. Taika did such a great job."

"The Coca Cola advert maybe be this years best advert, I can’t handle how emotional it makes me,” said another.

Another wrote: "Taika Waititi really made me cry with a COCA COLA COMMERCIAL."

While a fourth added: "So it’s 9:30 am and I’m here weeping like a baby at the Coca Cola Christmas advert. So beautiful."

Now Read: Emotional McDonald’s Christmas advert tells the story of a single mum's bond with her teenage son