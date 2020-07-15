Where are the cast of Love Island series one now? Jon, Hannah, Jess, Max and more

15 July 2020, 20:57 | Updated: 15 July 2020, 21:01

Where are the contestants from Love Island 1 now?
Where are the contestants from Love Island 1 now? Picture: Instagram

Here's what the contestants from the first series of Love Island are up to in 2020.

This summer marks the first in five years that Love Island UK won't be airing on ITV2, with the show being forced to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV will air three compilation episodes showing scenes from all five series' this week, and the first - Love Island: All The Dramz - is on tonight (Wednesday 15 July).

It will look back at dramatic moments from all five series - including Jon Clarke and Hannah Elizabeth's feud from season one.

It's been half a decade since the first batch of singletons headed to the Majorca villa to find love - here's what they're up to now.

Jess Hayes

Jess was the first ever winner of Love Island along with boyfriend Max, but they sadly split soon after leaving the villa.

These days, Jess is loved-up with her boyfriend Dan, and the pair have a baby boy called Presley.

She announced that she had given birth in June last year, writing on Instagram: "Welcome to the world Presley James Lawry 27th June 6lbs 11 🌎❤️ You are so perfect in every way I can’t even describe the way I’m feeling right now and you really didn’t want to wait around 12 days early..

"my waters broke yesterday and you were literally here within 3 hours I didn’t think we were going to make it to the hospital so close to having you in the car but we made it to a room and out you came no pain relief for mumma 😁💪🏽."

Max Morley

Max went on to date celebs including Charlotte Crosby and Laura Anderson in the years after leaving the villa, and even made an appearance on Ex On The Beach.

Hannah Elizabeth

Hannah came runner-up in the series with her boyfriend Jon Clarke, with the pair even getting engaged in the villa.

However, they split a few weeks after arriving home.

View this post on Instagram

Last night was abit mad 🙃

A post shared by Hannah Elizabeth (@hannahelizinsta) on

Hannah is a new-mum, having recently had a baby called Reggie.

Jon Clark

After leaving Love Island, Jon became a regular on The Only Way Is Essex, and also briefly dated Love Island 2017 star Chloe Crowhurst.

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech

View this post on Instagram

Lockdown selfies ❤️👶🏽

A post shared by Luis Morrison (@luismorrison39) on

Luis and Cally ended up staying together until 2018, with the pair even having a baby together. They are parents to daughter Vienna.

Cally is now a singer, and Luis seems to work for a company called Celebrity Cars, according to his Instagram bio.

Omar Sultani

Omar Sultani sadly didn't find love in the villa
Omar Sultani sadly didn't find love in the villa. Picture: ITV

Omar sadly didn't find love in the villa, and ended up getting dumped 21 days in.

It isn't known what Omar is up to now, but some reports suggest he works as a car dealer.

Lauren Richardson and Joshua Ritchie

Lauren hit headlines before even entering the villa, as she was involved in a social media storm after she was photographed with Zayn Malik.

She also didn't manage to find love in the villa, but ended up coupling up with Joshua Ritchie as friends. The pair came in third place.

View this post on Instagram

Start of lock down when I could train outside 🥴

A post shared by Joshua Ritchie (@joshuaritchie1) on

Joshua Ritchie has enjoyed an extensive reality TV career since leaving, appearing on shows like Celebs Go Dating and Ex On The Beach.

He also dated Charlotte Crosby.

Naomi Ball

Naomi stirred up trouble as a late entry to the villa, stealing Josh from Jess and later dumping him for Max.

View this post on Instagram

Double trouble ✌🏼

A post shared by Naomi Ball (@naomi_ball) on

Jordan Ring and Zoe Basia Brown

Jordan and Zoe seemed loved-up in the villa, but the pair split soon after getting home.

Jordan is currently loved up with new girlfriend Nina Joanne, with the pair recently buying a house together.

Zoe isn't active on social media, so it's unclear what she's up to now.

