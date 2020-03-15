Cast of Trigonometry: Who stars in the new drama and what have they been in before?

Which actors are in BBC Two's Trigonometry and how do you recognise them?

BBC Two’s latest drama Trigonometry follows cash-strapped couple Gemma (Thalissa Teixeira) and Kieran (Gary Carr), after they decide to open their small apartment up to a third resident.

But who is starring in the series and what have they been in before? Find out everything...

Who is in the cast of Trigonometry?

Gary Carr stars as Kieran and is most well known for his roles in The Good Fight and Death in paradise, while The Musketeers’ Thalissa Teixeira is playing his girlfriend Gemma.

Actress Ariane Labed has taken the role of Ray, who moves in with the couple and soon becomes a love interest, with her previous roles include The Maid in 2015’s The Lobster.

The cast of Trigonometry
The cast of Trigonometry. Picture: BBC Two

Further cast include Rebecca Humphries (Big Bad World, Morgana Robinson’s The Agency), Isabella Laughland (Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, Lewis), Ambreen Razia (Murdered By My Father) and Anne Consigny (Elle).

House Productions joint CEOs Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell said, “We are thrilled that Arianne, Gary and Thalissa have brought the characters in Duncan and Effie’s exquisite scripts to life in such a beautiful way”.

Actress Thalissa Teixeira added, “I’m totally overwhelmed by all of it, the scripts, the shoot, the people. I’m so happy to be a part of this exceptionally original story.”

Thalissa Teixeria as Gemma
Thalissa Teixeria as Gemma. Picture: BBC

What is Trigonometry about?

The eight-part drama follows Gemma and Kieran, who welcome new flatmate Ray into their London apartment.

However, all three soon realise that they were meant to be together in an unconventional three-way relationship.

The synopsis reads: “Funny and full of sexual tension, Trigonometry has emotional and psychological truthfulness at its heart.”

Creators by Duncan Macmillan and Effie Woods said: “Trigonometry is about negotiating new relationships with compassion and humour.

“Set in a city that can feel cold and unfriendly, at a time when we’re more divided than ever, this is a show about love.”

