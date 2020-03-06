Noughts and Crosses fans distracted as EastEnders’ Ben Mitchell makes surprise appearance

A former Ben Mitchell made a surprise appearance on BBC's Noughts and Crosses.

Ten years after he left his role as Ben Mitchell on EastEnders, Charlie Jones was back on our TV screens last night for the premiere of Noughts and Crosses.

There was plenty to discuss after the BBC adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s classic novel finally aired, but all anyone could talk about on social media was Ben Mitchell.

And after he was killed off by the end of the first episode, one viewer tweeted: “"WAIT.... Is that original Ben Mitchell!!!!!! #NoughtsAndCrosses.”

"Did OG Ben just get killed the same way he killed Heather? GUYS I CANNOT #NoughtsAndCrosses," a second viewer tweeted.

Was this the Ben Mitchell that was into show tunes? I lose track #NoughtsAndCrosses #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/dNhqv4Boqi — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) March 5, 2020

Also hang on, is that a reincarnation of Ben Mitchell? #noughtsandcrosses — Dave (@DavidMackayyy) March 5, 2020

Is the character Danny old Ben from Eastenders all grown up?! Gosh I feel old! #NoughtsAndCrosses — Rivie Mayele-Tamina (@MayeleRivie) March 5, 2020

A third said: "Wow look at Ben from Eastenders,” while a fourth added: "omg is that the guy who used to play Ben Mitchell in eastenders?!"

Charlie Jones wasn’t the first person to play Phil Mitchell’s son in the soap, but he is the longest serving actor in the role.

He started back in 2006 when the character returned to Albert Square following his mum Kathy Beale’s fake death.

The actor’s most memorable storyline was the abuse he suffered at the hands of evil Stella Crawford.

After Charlie left the show in 2010, he was replaced by Joshua Pascoe and Harry Reid, before Max Bowden took over the role last year.

Meanwhile, Noughts and Crosses is set in an alternative world where members of the black ruling class have power over the white underclass.

The BBC drama focuses on the heartbreaking story of two friends turned lovers, Sephy and Callum, who struggle to find their place in a world that is separated by race.

Noughts & Crosses tells the story of two lovers; Sephy and Callum. Picture: BBC

And at the start of the six-part series, Charlie's character Danny was left in hospital after he was attacked by two police officers, who were part of opposing groups Crosses.

By the end of the episode, Callum’s older brother Jude wanted revenge on the Crosses so took extreme measures to cause tension between the factions.

To oust the Crosses, Jude tried to smother Danny - but viewers will have to wait until next week to find out if he really died.

Noughts and Crosses airs Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One.

