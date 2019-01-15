Will Big Brother return this year? Voiceover star hints show is being revived

The summer series of CBB saw Ryan Thomas crowned winner. Picture: Getty

Big Brother voiceover star Marcus Bentley has sparked hopes that the reality show will be back on TV very soon.

The decision to axe Big Brother last September shocked telly fans - but it seems that it could be back VERY soon.

Marcus Bentley - the owner of the Georgie voice that narrated both the civilian and celebrity versions since its inception in 2000 - posted a cryptic tweet that seems to confirm the show will be revived.

Along with a throwback video of him recording for the programme, he wrote: "Narrating Big Brother - We will be back! #bigbrotheruk #voiceovers #voiceover."

Fans quickly commented that they hoped this was a 'clue' the show will be revived.

One wrote: "Stop teasing us !!! Missing cbb so bad !! January just not right without bb."

The last episode of the programme aired on Channel 5 last September.

The station confirmed it wouldn't be renewed with a statement that read: "The forthcoming series of Big Brother will be the last - of either celebrity or civilian versions - on Channel 5.

"We'd like to thank Endemol and all of the production team who have worked tirelessly to make the show a success.

"We'd also like to thank our brilliant presenters - Emma on Big Brother and Rylan from Bit on the Side - for their consummate professionalism, Marcus, the voice of Big Brother and all of the housemates who have created so many memorable moments."

As the show rolled to a close, presenter Emma Willis made an impassioned speech as the winner was crowned.

Fighting back tears, she said: "Thank you to the 300 plus production team that work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring you our very special show.

"To Davina [McCall], Marcus, and Brian [Dowling], who have paved the way as hosts.

"To all of the 'Big Brother' housemates that have taken part over the last 18 years, and to all of you at home. Whether you've been here for the long haul, or you've recently climbed on board, with you, we would never have lasted 18 years.

"But most of all, thank you to 'Big Brother' for being the best big brother to me.

"Like any sibling he has made me laugh uncontrollably, scream in frustration, and weep with sadness and joy. I will love you always, but it's time now for this house to hopefully find a new home.

"Thank you so much for watching."

Earlier in 2018, Channel 5 controller Ben Frow hinted the franchise would be ending as "the contract runs out at Christmas".

It was rumoured that the show was being canned due to falling ratings.

The controversial show's ending might be a blessing for some, but for others it's cancellation will mark the end of an era after being a staple part of British television for 18 years.

The show peaked in popularity in 2003, with the third series finale reaching over 9.9 million viewers and kickstarting the careers of Jade Goody and winner Kate Lawler.