Rachel Warwick appeared on The Chase. Picture: ITV/TikTok

Rachel Warwick has opened up about her experience on The Chase after appearing last month.

Taking to TikTok, Rachel Warwick said she filmed for The Chase almost two years ago, despite the episode only airing on October 5.

She told followers: "I applied in September 2018, had the audition in October, filmed the episode in December and it only just aired in October 2020.”

Rachel then went on to answer the most common questions she gets asked, starting with the truth about host Bradley Walsh.

"Bradley is lovely,” she said, continuing: “You don't get to talk to him that much before and after filming but when I did get to speak to him he is so nice and just as nice as on TV."

The quiz contestant went up against Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, but told fans that she had no idea who her Chaser would be before she saw him.

She said: "You don't find out who your Chaser is until the moment they come out and all the reactions are genuine.

"Even Bradley doesn't know who your Chaser will be so that's quite exciting."

Rachel was on The Chase last month. Picture: ITV

Rachel then spoke about the behind-the-scenes glam squad, explaining that they are on hand to ‘touch up’ hair and make up.

"In terms of hair and make-up, you show up to the studio with your hair and make-up done and then the make-up team touch it up later in the day,” she said.

"And you bring five outfits with you that you're happy to wear and then the costume department pick the best one and make sure nobody is clashing. They decide what you wear."

Rachel told her followers that there is actually no studio audience, as she explained: "A lot of people have asked about the studio audience but there is no audience in the studio.

"I don't know if many people know this; it's the four contestants, Bradley, the chaser, and all the camera crew and producers and stuff but yeah there's no audience…"

When one fan asked: "When Bradley says 'after the break' did you just continue straight away?"

She replied: "Yes - everything pauses for about 10 seconds and then we kept filming."

And it turns out there was a moment that was cut out of the TV show, as Rachel finally added: “Even Paul said my questions were really hard!!!!

"They edited that out of the episode though."

