The Chase viewers stunned as contestant says theres's 'not much difference' between £200 and £2,000

Alan's comments even confused Chaser Ann Hegerty. Picture: ITV

Even Chaser Ann Hegerty looked taken-aback by the bizarre comment.

The Chase viewers were left shocked and confused on Monday night's show after contestant Alan said there was "not much difference between £200 and £2,000".

The retired glassblower from Suffolk, 81, made the comment after host Bradley Walsh asked his opinion on player Nikki's offer.

Nikki had earned £2,000 during her game, but was offered only £200 from Chaser Ann Hegerty as the low option and £20,000 as the high option.

When Bradley turned to the players to ask their opinions, Alan said she should go for the lower offer because "there is not much difference between £200 and £2,000."

READ MORE: The Chase viewers brand player Alicia 'best looking contestant' ever

Alan told his teammate Nikki to take the lower offer because there wasn't 'much difference between £200 and £2,000'. Picture: ITV

While the presenter shrugged the comments off, Ann was left looking bewildered by the statement.

Viewers of the hit game show were also baffled, taking to Twitter to share their annoyance at the comment.

Shut up Alan! Not a lot difference between 2 grand and £200 🙄#TheChase — Michael (@Michael62831890) November 2, 2020

Not a lot of difference between £200 and £2000? #TheChase pic.twitter.com/jE3VuE7tuK — Ollie ⚽️🍻 (@ollie_olly_olly) November 2, 2020

What planet is £200 close to £2000 #TheChase — James Coulter Jr. (@Terence_Jay45) November 2, 2020

One person wrote: "What planet is £200 close to £2000?".

Another commented: "'Not much difference in £200 to £2000' only £1800 mate #TheChase".

A third wrote on Twitter: "#TheChase no difference between £200 and £2000 hmm ok pal I'd rather have 2k than 200 lol".

READ NOW: The Chase contestant left red faced as Bradley Walsh forces him to 'propose' on air