The Chase viewers stunned as contestant says theres's 'not much difference' between £200 and £2,000

3 November 2020, 08:59

Alan's comments even confused Chaser Ann Hegerty
Alan's comments even confused Chaser Ann Hegerty. Picture: ITV

Even Chaser Ann Hegerty looked taken-aback by the bizarre comment.

The Chase viewers were left shocked and confused on Monday night's show after contestant Alan said there was "not much difference between £200 and £2,000".

The retired glassblower from Suffolk, 81, made the comment after host Bradley Walsh asked his opinion on player Nikki's offer.

Nikki had earned £2,000 during her game, but was offered only £200 from Chaser Ann Hegerty as the low option and £20,000 as the high option.

When Bradley turned to the players to ask their opinions, Alan said she should go for the lower offer because "there is not much difference between £200 and £2,000."

READ MORE: The Chase viewers brand player Alicia 'best looking contestant' ever

Alan told his teammate Nikki to take the lower offer because there wasn't 'much difference between £200 and £2,000'
Alan told his teammate Nikki to take the lower offer because there wasn't 'much difference between £200 and £2,000'. Picture: ITV

While the presenter shrugged the comments off, Ann was left looking bewildered by the statement.

Viewers of the hit game show were also baffled, taking to Twitter to share their annoyance at the comment.

One person wrote: "What planet is £200 close to £2000?".

Another commented: "'Not much difference in £200 to £2000' only £1800 mate #TheChase".

A third wrote on Twitter: "#TheChase no difference between £200 and £2000 hmm ok pal I'd rather have 2k than 200 lol".

READ NOW: The Chase contestant left red faced as Bradley Walsh forces him to 'propose' on air

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Victoria Pendleton is on Don't Rock The Boat

Who is Victoria Pendleton? Age, career and partner revealed

Celebrities

Aedan Duckworth has been recast in Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks recasts Ollie Morgans as Aedan Duckworth leaves

Don't Rock The Boat starts in November

When was Don't Rock The Boat filmed?

Jack Fincham is on ITV's Don't Rock The Boat

Who is Jack Fincham? Love Island star's age, girlfriend and baby details revealed

Celebrities

What is Shaun Wallace's net worth?

Shaun Wallace net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

Trending on Heart

Your need-to-know on Adam Thomas

Who is Adam Thomas? Wife, children and Emmerdale role revealed

Celebrities

Jodie Kidd is appearing on Don't Rock The Boat

How old is Jodie Kidd and what is her net worth?

Celebrities

Lucy Fallon was on Coronation Street for five years

Who is Lucy Fallon? Age, boyfriend and Coronation Street role revealed

Celebrities

Joe Weller is appearing on Don't Rock The Boat

Who is Joe Weller? Age, height and boxing career revealed

Celebrities

How mnay episodes are there of Don't Rock The Boat?

How many episodes are there of Don't Rock The Boat?