The Chase viewers brand player Alicia 'best looking contestant' ever

By Alice Dear

The Chase viewers were left distracted during Tuesday's show by Alicia's gorgeous looks.

A contestant on The Chase has been branded the "best looking" player on the show of all time.

Alicia is a civil servant from Liverpool who was looking to win some money to spend on travelling.

And while Alicia didn't last long on the show, being kicked out on the first round, her gorgeous looks got everyone talking.

Alicia from Liverpool wowed viewers with her good looks. Picture: ITV

One person wrote on Twitter: "Alicia is very pretty #thechase."

Another simply wrote: "Alicia, wow!".

One person even branded her the "best looking contestant" the show had ever seen.

Look me up when you get to 🇨🇦 Alicia!!! #thechase — Majerly_Annoyed (@Majerly_Annoyed) October 27, 2020

Alicia could be the best looking contestant the chase has seen. I'd even let her take the minus offer and wouldn't complain #TheChase — Ben Hadlington (@Benhadlington1) October 27, 2020

Alicia is a bit of alright isn't she? 😍 #TheChase — Tambo (@ChrisWardle1) October 27, 2020

Alicia explained on the show her love for travelling, and even revealed she was planning to go to Canada for a few years, if not perminatley.

She added that she also wanted to visit Spain to brush up on her language skills, after taking a degree in Spanish.

One person joked on Twitter: "Look me up when you get to [Flag of Canada emoji] Alicia!!"

