Will there be a season two of Clickbait on Netflix?

If you've just polished off the *dramatic* final episode of Netflix thriller Clickbait, we're guessing your clamouring for news of season two.

The eight part series featured a massive twist at the end of the series that literally nobody seemed to see coming, and we're on the edge of our seats waiting for more episodes to be confirmed.

Here's what we know about the possibility for season two...

Will there be a season two of Clickbait?

Netflix haven't yet confirmed whether there will be another season of the show, but the streaming service usually waits until a series has been live for a few weeks before doing so.

However, it could well be the case that season one is standalone - as it has been billed as a 'limited series'.

The cast recently hinted there could be more in the pipeline, however, with Adrian Grenier (who plays Nick) telling Metro.co.uk: "I think a lot of what the show is about is perspectives and incentives. The device of focusing on each character and their perspective, it goes so well with what’s happening out in the real mediascape.

"Everybody is so myopically tunnel visioned into their own perspective, they’ll believe anything that they want to believe.

"A lot of projection goes on, so it’s such an interesting psychological exploration of how we’re all stuck in the matrix of our media sphere."

He added that this could continue for a future series, saying: "This could go on for a long time. I mean I think it’s gonna keep fragmenting out, becoming more complex and more interesting.

"So yeah, season two, I’m there!"

Betty Gabriel, who plays Nick's wife Sophie, added: "I personally feel like you could spend an entire season exploring each character.

"I think what’s really great about the show is that this perspective does bounce around, you do get to really zoom into this character’s experience in relation to this event.

"But also you see so much more about themselves and their character, and their lives. So, yeah, I think it definitely could have been more of that, much more of that.

"There’s so many characters, there’s so much story to tell. So I think definitely [we could get a series two]."