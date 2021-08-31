Who is in the cast of Clickbait on Netflix?

Clickbait cast: who plays the likes of Nick, Pia, the detective, Sophie, Ben, and Emma and what else have they been in?

If you haven't already binged every episode of new Netflix thriller Clickbait, we recommend adding it to your TV schedule, pronto.

The series tells the story of a family man named Nick, who is mysteriously kidnapped on his way to work. A video of Nick is then posted online of him holding up a sign that says 'At 5 million views I die'.

Nick's sister Pia and wife Sophie go on a mission to discover what happened to Nick, and quickly find out that he may not have been the man they thought he was...

Each episode is told from the point of view of a different character - here's your need-to-know on the cast.

Adrian Grenier plays Nick Brewer

Adrian Grenier plays Nick Brewer. Picture: Alamy

Nick, the central character is the series, is played by Adrian Grenier.

You will likely recognise Adrian from his extensive TV and film career, and he is perhaps best known for playing Vincent Chase in Entourage from 2004 until 2011.

He has also appeared in films like The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Trash Fire (2016), and Marauders (2016).

Zoe Kazan plays Pia Brewer

Zoe Kazan plays Pia Brewer. Picture: Alamy

Zoe plays Nick's sister Pia, who goes on a mission to find out what happened to him after seeing the video.

Pia is played by Zoe Kazan, who has also appeared in a number of other TV shows and films.

She made her film debut in 2003 in Swordswallowers, and has also had roles in Revolutionary Road (2008), It's Complicated (2009), Meek's Cutoff (2010), Ruby Sparks (2012), and What If (2013).

Betty Gabriel plays Sophie Brewer

Betty Gabriel plays Sophie Brewer. Picture: Alamy

Betty plays Nick's wife Sophie, who soon discovers that Nick wasn't the husband she thought he was.

Betty is known for her roles in a number of high-profile films, including Get Out (2017) - which earned her a number of award nominations.

She has also appeared in The Purge: Election Year (2016), Unfriended: Dark Web (2018), Upgrade (2018), and Adopt a Highway (2019).

Phoenix Raei plays Detective Roshan Amir

Phoenix plays Detective Phoenix Raei. Picture: Netflix

Phoenix Raei plays detective Roshan Amir, who acts as the family liaison while working on the Nick Brewer case.

As well as Clickbait, Phoenix has appeared in Stateless (2020) and series The Heights (2019-2020).

Camaron Engels plays Ethan Brewer

Camaron Engels plays Ethan Brewer. Picture: Netflix

Camaron plays Ethan, Nick and Sophie's eldest son.

Camaron has also appeared in R#J (2021) and American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules (2020).

Jaylin Fletcher plays Kai Brewer

Jaylin Fletcher plays Kai Brewer. Picture: Netflix

Jaylin plays Kai, Nick and Sophie's younger son.

Jaylin is known for his roles in Snowpiercer (2020), Law & Order: Organized Crime (2021) and Saturday Church (2017).

Abraham Lim plays Ben Park

Abraham Lim plays Ben Park. Picture: Alamy

Abraham plays Ben, a reporter working on the Nick Brewer story.

Abraham is known for his work on The Boys (2019) and The Fix (2019).

Jessie Collins plays Emma Beesley

Jessie Collins plays Emma Beesley. Picture: Netflix

Jessie plays Emma, who was connected to Nick before his disappearance.

Jessie is best known for her work in Zero Dark Thirty (2012), Person of Interest (2011) and Revolution (2012).