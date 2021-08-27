How many episodes of Clickbait are there on Netflix?

How many episodes of Clickbait are there? Picture: Netflix

Clickbait episodes: how many episodes of the Netflix show are there in season one?

Clickbait is a brand-new thriller that's shot up the charts of Netflix since its release last week.

The thriller series tells the story of a man who gets kidnapped in a crime with a terrifying twist.

The series stars Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel, and Adrian Grenier - and all episodes are available to watch now.

Here's your need-to-know on how many there are in the miniseries.

How many episodes of Clickbait are there?

There are eight episodes in total, which are as follows:

The Sister The Detective The Wife The Mistress The Reporter The Brother The Son The Answer

There are eight episodes in the limited series. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season two of clickbait?

The show is billed as a limited series, which generally means that it is standalone.

While it's unlikely that it will get a series two, we don't know for sure that it won't be renewed.

What is Clickbait about?

Nick Brewer - played by Adrian Grenier - is a loving father, husband and brother who mysteriously disappears. Soon after, a video appears on the internet of Nick, where he is holding up a sign that says he'll die at 5 million views. His sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to save him, and uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed.

Clickbait is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Who is in the cast of Clickbait?

The cast are as follows:

Adrian Grenier

Betty Gabriel

Zoe Kazan

Phoenix Raei

Elizabeth Alexander

Abraham Lim

Jessie Collins

Ian Meadows

Steve Mouzakis

Daniel Henshall

Is there a trailer for Clickbait?

There is! You can watch the full trailer below: