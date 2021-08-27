How many episodes of Clickbait are there on Netflix?
27 August 2021, 15:30
Clickbait episodes: how many episodes of the Netflix show are there in season one?
Clickbait is a brand-new thriller that's shot up the charts of Netflix since its release last week.
The thriller series tells the story of a man who gets kidnapped in a crime with a terrifying twist.
The series stars Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel, and Adrian Grenier - and all episodes are available to watch now.
Here's your need-to-know on how many there are in the miniseries.
How many episodes of Clickbait are there?
There are eight episodes in total, which are as follows:
- The Sister
- The Detective
- The Wife
- The Mistress
- The Reporter
- The Brother
- The Son
- The Answer
Will there be a season two of clickbait?
The show is billed as a limited series, which generally means that it is standalone.
While it's unlikely that it will get a series two, we don't know for sure that it won't be renewed.
What is Clickbait about?
Nick Brewer - played by Adrian Grenier - is a loving father, husband and brother who mysteriously disappears. Soon after, a video appears on the internet of Nick, where he is holding up a sign that says he'll die at 5 million views. His sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to save him, and uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed.
Who is in the cast of Clickbait?
The cast are as follows:
- Adrian Grenier
- Betty Gabriel
- Zoe Kazan
- Phoenix Raei
- Elizabeth Alexander
- Abraham Lim
- Jessie Collins
- Ian Meadows
- Steve Mouzakis
- Daniel Henshall
Is there a trailer for Clickbait?
There is! You can watch the full trailer below: