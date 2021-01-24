Who is Dancing On Ice star Colin Jackson? Age, Olympics career and partner revealed

Colin Jackson is appearing on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

How old is Colin Jackson and what is his height? Here's what we know about the Dancing On Ice star...

Dancing On Ice is back on our screens, and Colin Jackson, CBE is one of the brave celebrities taking on the challenge.

Paired with skating professional Klabera Komini, athlete Colin is looking forward to learning something completely new.

"It’s a life skill and the opportunity to work with true professionals who are great at what they do,” he said.

“It’s an honour to be able to do that, there’s only a certain amount of people who get that opportunity and I’m one of the lucky people to have the opportunity so, for me, it’s a personal challenge, a great challenge and with the best people that I could possibly ask to go on this journey with.”

But who is Colin Jackson and what do we know about his career?

How old is Colin Jackson and what is his height?

Colin Jackson was born on 18 February 1967, making him 53-years-old, and he is 1.82 m or 5 ft 11 1⁄2 in.

He was brought up in Cardiff and started out as a decathlete before switching to high hurdles.

How many Olympic medals has Colin Jackson won?

Colin won the 110m hurdles silver at the 1988 Olympic Games behind Roger Kingdom.

This is his only coloured medal at the Olympic games but he was twice crowned World Champion, twice Commonwealth Champion and four times European Champion.

Colin Jackson competed as a hurdler. Picture: PA Images

Colin won his first senior silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1986 in the 110m hurdles.

He also went unbeaten at the European Championships for 12 years.

In 1993, Colin set a world record to win gold at the Stuttgart World Championships and won again in 1999.

He retired in 2003 after finishing fifth at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, the 71st appearance for Britain in his career.

He has been an athletics pundit and presenter ever since.

Does Colin Jackson have a partner?

It is unknown whether Colin Jackson has a partner, deciding to keep the details of his love life out of the spotlight.

However, he has spoken openly about his sexuality in 2017 Swedish documentary Rainbow Heroes.

Speaking to former athletes Kajsa Bergqvist and Peter Häggström, he said he told his parents back in 2006 but didn’t make anything public as he wanted to avoid being 'sensationalised'.

After a tabloid story was leaked, the former Olympian revealed how he told his mum, explaining: “I was waiting for them in the kitchen,

“They walked in and they sat down. My mother could see my face and I was quite distraught. It didn’t faze them at all.

“My mum went: ‘First of all, is the story true?’ I said it’s true, so it’s not like I can deny it.

“And then she went: ‘Well, why are people so disgraceful?’ I just realised I’ve got the best parents.”

