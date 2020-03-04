Coronation Street receives 349 complaints after Geoff forces Yasmeen to eat her own pet in 'sick' scenes

Coronation Street viewers were left sickened as evil Geoff tricked his wife into eating her pet chicken.

Coronation Street has been hit by a barrage of complaints after Geoff Metcalfe’s cruel abuse of wife Yasmeen Nazir escalated.

In scenes which were aired on Friday, the evil villain was seen killing Yasmeen's (Shelley King) pet chicken Charlotte Bronte, before he then made her eat it.

And after the distressing moment left Yasmeen heartbroken, 349 viewers complained to watchdog Ofcom.

Yasmeen was forced to eat her pet in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

One person wrote on Twitter: “If you don’t stop Geoff I’m not watching any more after 40 odd years! That was sick! #corrie.”

“Oh god, I don't even know how to deal with what just happened on corrie. I feel sick. #Corrie,” blasted a second.

A third slammed: “I feel sick! Poor Charlotte," while a fourth added: "Coronation Street are taking it too far with Geoff and Yasmeen it’s now uncomfortable."

The sick storyline unfolded as Yasmeen left Geoff fuming by not cooking meat for his dinner.

As her husband screamed, she said: "I ran out of money - you said I had to stick to the budget."

Coronation Street are taking it too far with Geoff and Yasmeen it’s now uncomfortable — P (@piamorency_x) February 28, 2020

Geoff killing and cooking Yasmeens Chicken in Coronation Streets episode tonight was an unacceptable and unnecessary part of the abuse storyline.



The writers of this episode went too far.#coronationstreet — Rin2020 (@rinny2020) February 28, 2020

He fumed: "I'm not eating this rubbish,” before chucking it in the bin and forcing Yasmeen to go upstairs while he made something else to eat.

After going into the garden to get Yasmeen’s pet chicken Charlotte, he later served the pet to her roasted, asking: "Not too dry? I thought she might be a bit dry being an older bird."

Geoff added: "At least she's fed us one last time. I'd like to raise a toast to Charlotte."

Poor Yasmeen then spat out her dinner and ran out of the room in tears.

This comes Yasmeen actress Shelley recently revealed she has cried real tears when filming the scenes for the ITV soap.

Shelley opened up about the coercive control storyline on Loose Women, admitting: "Women's Aid have been really helpful. We have talked to people who have survived these terrible times, some of the stuff you see is (nothing) compared to what happens to people but everything has been drawn from that.

"Things are only going to get worse ... it's been hard. There's only so much a tear stick can do and I don't like to use them. It has been very difficult."

If you've been affected by this, email helpline@womensaid.org.uk for information and support.

