See inside Coronation Street star Kym Marsh's stylish new family home with boyfriend Scott Ratcliff

Kym Marsh recently moved house. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Corrie has used her Instagram account to give fans a glimpse into the family home she bought with her boyfriend.

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh revealed last year that she was selling the house she bought with her ex Matt Baker.

The actress - who has played Michelle Connor in the ITV soap for 13 years - has since gone on to set up a home with boyfriend Scott Ratcliff and her three children David, 24, Emily Mae, 22, Polly, 8.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, Kym said at the time: “My plan is to buy something bigger and nearer to my parents house, which is where I wanted to live originally. I’m also going to buy a house that doesn’t need any work.

“I feel really positive about the change as I’ve been toying with the idea for a while.”

And after moving into a new five-bedroom house in Warrington, Cheshire, Kym couldn’t wait to give fans a glimpse into her new home.

In one video, Kym invited her 211k followers inside her stylish abode for the first time.

As the clip pans the room, the living room is filled with soft furnishings complete with comfy velvet cushions, matching floor length curtains with a diamante trim, pretty ornaments and a huge ceiling light.

“Coming along nicely!!! Hahaha!! Soz about the curtains!! 😂,” she captioned the clip.

And after recently announcing she’s leaving Corrie, Kym will have plenty of time to settle into her new home.

In another photo, the former Hear'Say singer captured her eldest children David and Emilie standing in the spacious kitchen on the day they moved in.

Standing around a large black and glitter island in the centre of the room, the whole family decided to tuck into a takeaway surrounded by unpacked boxes.

In the background there are shiny worktops, white wooden cabinets and a stylish clock hanging on the wall.

The chic look continues into the dining room which includes an eight-seated wooden dining table with black chairs.

There is also wooden flooring, white blinds and bi-fold doors opening onto the huge green space.

On Mother’s Day this year, Kym uploaded a lovely picture of the meal her kids had made her, adding: “My beautiful Mother’s Day brekkie!! Thank you so much".

Kym also has a special tribute to Archie - her son with ex-partner Jamie Lomas – who was tragically stillborn in 2009.

On a side table, there are prints of his hands and footprints next to a framed black and white card with his initial on it.

She also has the same frame with her own initial on it which is also on display in her hallway next to a candle.