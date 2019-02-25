Kym Marsh QUITS Coronation Street after 13 years playing Michelle Connor

25 February 2019, 08:55 | Updated: 25 February 2019, 09:30

Kym Marsh is leaving Corrie after 13 years
Kym Marsh is leaving Corrie after 13 years. Picture: Getty

The actress is stepping away from the ITV soap to "explore some other roles" - and fans are devastated.

Kym Marsh has QUIT Coronation Street.

The actress, 42, has played Michelle Connor for the past 13 years, but has announced she now wants to explore other opportunities.

The mum of three joined the soap in 2006, and originally signed up for just four episodes but ended up remaining on the long running programme for over a decade.

Kym with her on-screen ex-husband Steve McDonald
Kym with her on-screen ex-husband Steve McDonald. Picture: ITV

Speaking about her departure she said: "When I was lucky enough to be offered four episodes I could never in my wildest dreams have thought I'd be here 13 years later.

Read more: Kym Marsh pays tribute to son Alfie on what would have been his 10th birthday

"It's been an incredibly difficult decision but it feels like the right time for me to explore some other roles.

"But this isn't the last you’ve heard of Michelle Connor – she'll be back!

"I can't wait to see what the writers have in store for the future."

Despite her departure being a big shake up on Corrie, fans will be pleased to hear that this probably isn't the last the street has seen of Michelle Connor as the door is being left open for her return.

Apparently bosses were keen to keep her and executive producer John Whiston added: "Kym has done a fantastic job.

"She has brought incredible heart and humanity to some hugely important stories. We will be really sad to lose her when she goes but totally understand that, after dedicating herself to the show for so long she now fancies trying something else."

It's yet to be revealed how her character will be written out of the show but it's likely to be dramatic.

