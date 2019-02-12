Kym Marsh pays tribute to stillborn son Archie on his 10th birthday

Kym Marsh has made an emotional tribute to her tragic son. Picture: Getty

The Coronation Street star's son died moments after being born in 2009.

Kym Marsh has paid tribute to her tragic son Archie on what would had been his tenth birthday.

Archie, her first child with ex-husband Jamie Lomas, was born 18 weeks premature at 21 weeks, and died moments after birth.

Kym, 42, is also mum to David, 23, and Emily, 21, with former partner Dave Cunliffe, as well as another child with Jamie, 7-year-old Polly.

Yesterday she took to Instagram to post a photo of his tiny foot and handprints and his urn.

Read more: Kym Marsh 'thrilled' to become a grandmother at 42

She wrote: "10 years on and it still hurts like it was yesterday. I wish I could show you a photo of a smiling boy surrounded by gifts.

"I wish I could show you videos of his party, playing with his mates and eating sweets til his tummy hurt.

"I wish I could show you photos of us all celebrating his birthday with him front and centre blowing out his candles

"I wish I could kiss him and say happy birthday son. I wish I could hold his hand again just for one minute.

"I wish for so many moments I can’t have. I may not be able to hold you Arch, or give you kisses or tell you that mummy loves you more than you will ever know.

Kym Marsh and Jamie Lomas - pictured in 2012 - also have a daughter, Polly. Picture: Getty

"But you are in my heart always. I will never forget you or stop loving you or stop missing you or stop wishing you were here.'

"Happy birthday my angel. Fly High up there kid. I love you always and forever. Mummy xxxx."

Fans were quick to offer support, and share their own stories of grief.

One wrote: "You are so strong and such an inspiration to others going through the same thing, happy heavenly birthday Archie party with the angels and show your mummy you're round send her a white feather."

Kym recalled the tot's tragic birth in a 2011 interview with the Mirror, saying: “He was so early and I knew he had no chance of making it.

“But inside I was willing for him to survive. I could feel him kicking.

“He was so wanted and I didn’t want to let him go. The worst thing was having to go through with the labour.

“Every now and again a nurse would come in, put her monitor against my tummy and listen to the baby’s heart.

“It was like some kind of sick torture, hearing the pumping of his little heart and knowing that I was still keeping him alive but when I gave birth to him he would die.

Kym embarked on a new relationship with Scott Ratcliff three months after splitting from personal trainer Matt Baker. Picture: Getty

“I went through 24 hours of excruciating contractions and then with one final push Archie came into the world.

“He tried to take a breath and then he passed away.

“All I can remember then was silence. Absolute silence.

“The midwife laid him on my chest, everyone started to cry. I was in such a state I was violently sick and started shaking uncontrollably.

“I handed him to Jamie for a cuddle.Even though Archie had never opened his eyes, he looked so beautiful.

“He was tiny but a totally formed little boy. He was perfect. He had a few strands of hair and tiny eyelashes.

"There was nothing wrong with him, which makes it all the more heart-breaking. He was just born too early.”

