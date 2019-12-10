Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon admits ‘mum guilt’ as she struggles to spend time with kids

Samia Longchambon has opened up about 'mum guilt'. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Corrie’s Samia Longchambon has opened up about feeling guilty when it comes to leaving her children.

While working on Coronation Street looks like a lot of fun, Samia Longchambon has now opened up about the downsides of being an actress.

The soap star - who plays Maria Connor for almost 20 years - is mum to daughter Freya, 10, and son Yves, four.

And speaking to the Mirror, the 37-year-old said she’s so busy with filming that she misses out on quality time with her kids.

“I have been suffering massively with mum guilt,” she said.

"I have been so busy on Coronation Street, so I’m getting up and leaving before my kids wake up and I’m getting in at bedtime. It’s really hard.”

Samia then went on to say her ice skater husband Sylvain - who she was partnered with on Dancing on Ice in 2013 - is the one who stays home to take care of the children in Cheshire.

Sylvain, 39, has cut back on his own work commitments in London to take care of the family.

“Sylvain is brilliant, he is really good with the kids. He is still doing a bit on Dancing on Ice – he’s doing the pro numbers this year,” she continued.

“Even though he’s not partnered with a celebrity, he’s still involved in the show. He’s fine.

“It just didn't work out contractually, because he was possibly going to have to be based in London for four months.”

She added: “I’m so busy at work, we couldn’t physically have done it, with the kids. So he’s kind of taking a year out [from the show].”

The couple got married in 2016 and share son Yves together, while Samia is mum to Freya from her first marriage.

Meanwhile, Samia’s character Maria will be at the centre of a dramatic Christmas storyline over the next few weeks as boyfriend Gary Windass gets caught in a shootout.

On December 25th, at least one main character dead as a Winter Wonderland fairground attraction becomes the scene of an armed siege.

With Derek Millington back to get revenge on Gary, he manages to get his hands on an antique rifle left by Fiz in Gary’s furniture shop.

After going on a rampage through the village, Derek chases Gary out onto the cobbles and the pair end up battling it out on the top of the Helter Skelter at the funfair, with fatal consequences.

Teasing details of the shock episode, show writer Iain Macleod said: “We’ve always done cosy Christmas’, but this year I thought let’s go for something really big, there’s a tonne of really high octane stuff in there.”

Iain went on to tell us: “Even though I know exactly what’s happening, I was still sitting on the edge of my seat because I forget what’s going to happen. It’s really great. Most importantly, it’s the culmination of really big stories.”