Are Seb Franklin and Nina Lucas leaving Coronation Street?

Seb Franklin and Nina Lucas were attacked in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Will Seb and Nina die after being attacked in Coronation Street? Here's what we know...

Coronation Street viewers were horrified this week when Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) were brutally attacked.

The couple were targeted by Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) and a group of other gang members over goth Nina's appearance.

In the horrifying scenes, the couple tried to run away but Seb was hit to the ground.

But are Seb and Nina leaving Corrie, and what will happen to them? Here’s what we know…

Will Seb and Nina die in Coronation Street?

While Nina does survive the attack, it has not yet been revealed whether Seb will die.

Seb has been left hospitalised in Corrie. Picture: ITV

The doctors tell his mum Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) that Seb’s tests were inconclusive so they need to repeat them.

And heartbroken viewers have been speculating what might happen to the 20-year-old.

“Please be okay. Seb and Nina are both brilliant in @itvcorrie,” said one person on Twitter.

A second wrote: “This Nina and Seb storyline is absolutely breaking my heart, Such an incredible actress! They are all absolutely amazing, well done to Corrie. Uncomfortable but necessary viewing!”

There’s currently no word that actor Harry is leaving the soap, as he recently told Metro.co.uk: “It’s been amazing that Seb has become the established character that he has done.

“I feel really blessed for it. I was so young then as well; I was only 18.

“I had no idea what was going on! It was all kind of a whirlwind, and now here we are!”

Back on the cobbles, Nina will be seen trying to remember exactly what happened to her, as Seb’s mum grills the teen for information.

When she mentions to the police she saw Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson), Kelly then gets arrested.

Meanwhile, Corey orders his girlfriend Asha to tell the police they were together in the flat to give him an alibi.

Will the truth come out? Or will Corey and his evil friends get away with the assault?

