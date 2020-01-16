Who is Coronation Street's Shona Ramsey actress Julia Goulding and why is she leaving Corrie?

Julia Goulding is taking a break from Coronation Street. Picture: PA Images/Instagram/ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Shona Ramsey is leaving Corrie after three years on the soap - but who plays her and why is she leaving?

It’s been a dramatic few weeks on Coronation Street, after Derek Milligan went on a deadly rampage on Christmas Day.

And during the shock episode, fan favourite Shona Ramsey ended up caught in the firing line when she was accidentally shot.

After lying unconscious in hospital following the attack, Shona will finally wake up in the coming days, but she won’t be sticking around on the cobbles for long as she’s set to exit the soap.

But who is actress Julia Goulding who plays Shona and why is she leaving?

Who is Shona actress Julia Goulding?

Shona is played by 34-year-old Julia Goulding.

The actress studied at the Royal Academy Of Dramatic Art (RADA) and carved her career in theatre before joining the soap.

Read More: Coronation Street's Shona Ramsey exit spoilers: Soap reveals twist after shooting horror

She’s previously starred in plays such as The Crucible, The Canterbury Tales, Othello and The Merchant Of Venice.

She joined the cast of Corrie back in 2016 as David Platt’s new love interest Shona and has had some huge storylines since.

Why is Shona leaving Coronation Street?

Julia will be taking a break from the show as her character Shona is moved to a specialist hospital in Leeds to recover from her head injury.

Read More: Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn forced to pull out of first role since soap after mystery illness

This is because the actress recently gave birth to her first child with her husband Ben Silver in November.

The excited pair announced their baby news five weeks ago, with Julia writing on Instagram: “Thank you to the lovely couple in the park who took this picture for us: Taken as I was in early labour on my due date.

“The next day Ben and I welcomed our baby son into the world. Franklin Wolf Silver born on 30/11/19. He’s changed our lives for the better in every way. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life. ❤️”

When will Shona be back on Coronation Street?

It has not yet been revealed when Julia will return to filming, but it is likely she will take a good few months off to spend time with her family.

Until then, we will just patiently wait until the star shares the first photo of her little one on Instagram.