Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn forced to pull out of first role since soap after mystery illness

3 January 2020, 10:30 | Updated: 3 January 2020, 10:36

Katie McGlynn revealed she has had to quit panto
Katie McGlynn revealed she has had to quit panto. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Actress Katie McGlynn has announced she’s stepped down from her panto role after falling ill. 

Katie McGlynn said her emotional goodbyes to Coronation Street just a few months ago, but she's now had to pull out of her first role since leaving the soap. 

The Sinead Tinker actress was cast to play Tinkerbell in the pantomime Peter Pan in Northwich.

Unfortunately, she was struck down with the 'mystery illness' following a performance on December 28, with bosses of the show confirming an understudy will be taking her place. 

Katie told her social media followers: "Absolutely gutted but on doctors advice I’ve had to take the final week out of panto as I’m unwell... I’ve loved my time as Tinkerbell in Peter Pan @ABPtheatreshows.

“I’m so sorry to everyone who has booked tickets..but you’ll still have a fab time with the rest of Peter Panto x"

In a Facebook post, a spokesman for Northwich Panto also confirmed the soap star won’t be back, writing: "Katie McGlynn took poorly shortly before the evening performance on December 28.

"She is still recuperating and the doctors' advice is for her to continue to rest.

ANNOUNCEMENT 02.01.20 Katie Mcglynn took poorly shortly before the evening performance on 28th December. She is still...

Posted by Northwich Panto - ABP Ltd on Thursday, 2 January 2020

"As such she will not be returning for the final performances and the role of Tinker bell will be played by an understudy for the last four shows.

"We understand how disappointing this will be for those of you who have booked to see Katie and she is devastated that she is not well enough to return.

"However we hope you will join us in wishing Katie well and all the best for 2020.

"We look forward to working with her again in the future."

The panto has also offered 25% off all tickets for disappointed fans who won’t get to see Katie in the final shows. 

Meanwhile, the actress admitted she accepted the role of Tinkerbell to give her some "light relief" after taking on a harrowing cancer storyline as Sinead in Corrie.

She said at the time: “I’m going to be doing Tinkerbell at a pantomime in Northwich for a bit of light relief and then we’ll have to see what happens.

“I’ve had lots of meetings and auditions for all sorts of stuff, but it’s just choosing or if i can get what I want kind of thing.

“I don’t know as of yet, I kind of want to get over this first.”

