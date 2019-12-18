Who is leaving Coronation Street? See the cast members who will exit the ITV soap in 2020

There will be some Corrie favourites saying goodbye to the cobbles next year.

It’s been another extremely dramatic year on Coronation Street. But as well as the usual lies, cheating, deaths and destruction, the cobbles was also hit by a string of actors quitting the ITV soap.

As well as the likes of Faye Brookes (Kate Connor), Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker) and Brooke Vincent (Sophie Webster) quitting in 2019, plenty more are set to film their final scenes in the next few months.

And with a very dramatic festive episode promised by ITV bosses, we can expect at least one more death on the street.

So, here’s a list of soap leavers due to exit Corrie.

Tristan Gemmill (Robert Preston)

Tristan announced he would be leaving on his Twitter account earlier this year.

He said: “Folks, I just wanted to let you know that the time has come for me to hang up the chef's gear and head for pastures new.

"There is still a lot of drama & shenanigans to come for Robert but I will be leaving @itvcorrie later in the year."

It’s thought his character will meet a gory end on Christmas day during a shock shootout.

When Derek Milligan vows to get revenge on Gary Windass, he wields a gun in the Rovers before Robert is fatally shot.

Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor)

After 13 years on the cobbles, former popstar Kym announced in February that she would be leaving.

While it’s unclear when Kym’s exit scenes will air, the star confirmed her departure was "imminent" during an appearance on Lorraine.

"It will be dramatic, as are most of my storylines on Coronation Street!" she said.

"Between now and my character leaving the street there's a lot of drama to be had."

Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt)

Much-loved character Bethany Platt will be leaving Corrie early next year.

Lucy, who took on the role back in 2015, confirmed she would be leaving the soap on Lorraine.

She told the host: "It’s going to be horrible but it feels like the right time. I’m excited, nervous, we’ll see what happens."

While the actress is thought to be filming her final scenes in January 2020, her character Bethany won’t leave the show until around March.

Beverley Callard (Liz McDonald)

Beverley Callard is leaving Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Beverley has been on the soap for 30 years, but she recently announced she’ll be stepping down from the role, with her last scenes playing out in summer 2020.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the 62-year-old confirmed her departure and said there’s a huge storyline coming for her iconic character.

The star said she experienced "so many sleepless nights" over quitting, but knew she was making the right choice.

Bev, who has been part of the Corrie family since 1989, will be leaving so she can go on tour with comedy play The Thunder Girls which is based on an ‘80s girl group reuniting 30 years after they were torn apart.

Julia Goulding (Shona Ramsey)

Julia Goulding will be going on maternity leave. Picture: ITV

Actress Julia only joined the cobbles this year, but she’s already set to leave.

But it won’t be for long, as Julia is just going on maternity leave after announcing her pregnancy back in May.