Corrie’s Lucy-Jo Hudson reveals she’s having a baby boy with boyfriend after split from Alan Halsall

10 December 2019, 14:28

Lucy-Jo has revealed she's expecting a boy
Lucy-Jo has revealed she's expecting a boy. Picture: Instagram
By Naomi Bartram

Lucy-Jo Hudson has revealed she’s having a baby boy with her boyfriend.

The Coronation Street star announced she was pregnant back in August, but now Lucy-Jo Hudson has revealed she’ll be welcoming a baby boy next year.

After splitting from ex-husband Alan Halsall last year, this will be the actress’ first child with new boyfriend Lewis Devine.

“I knew it was a boy from the start!", she told OK! Magazine.

"I would have been so surprised if it wasn’t.

“My bump is lower with this little one and everything has been so different, with cravings and morning sickness."

Lucy-Jo - who’s best known for playing Katy Harris in the ITV soap - already shares six-year-old, Sienna-Rae, with former co-star Alan.

But fellow actor Lewis is preparing to become a dad for the first time, as he told the magazine: “I would have been happy either way but I’m very excited for a boy. It’s a son to carry on the family name.”

The expectant parents met when they starred in the stage production of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs together back in 2017 where Lewis played Lucy-Jo's character's best friend Muddles.

At the time, an insider said: "Lucy-Jo and Lewis shared an instant ­chemistry but obviously, she was married and didn’t act on it.

“After trying for months, she and Alan called time on their marriage and something slowly developed with Lewis.

"They went public to their friends with their romance a few weeks ago and attended a ­wedding of one of Lewis’s relations together, but the news has been hard for Alan to take.

"He became mates with Lewis during the panto run, and they often hung out as a trio."

The actress' split from Coronation Street co-star Alan Halsall in March 2016, but they got back together a few months later, before breaking up again.

Alan, 37, is now dating Tisha Merry who also starred in Corrie.

