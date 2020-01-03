Coronation Street fans spot major blunder as Tracy calls Paula with 'magic' phone

3 January 2020, 09:32 | Updated: 3 January 2020, 09:34

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Eagle-eyed Corrie viewers noticed Tracy call her lover without dialling any numbers.

It’s been a dramatic week on Coronation Street, after gunman Derek Milligan went on a Christmas Day tirade in the Rovers while trying to wreak revenge on Gary Windass.

But as things begin to calm down on the cobbles, fans of the show noticed something unusual during Wednesday night’s instalment.

Following her one night stand with Paula Martin, one scene saw Tracy Barlow calling her lover to ask her to keep quiet about their affair.

But as Tracey frantically tried to get hold of Paula, fans spotted the character speaking on the phone without even dialling any numbers.

Tracy didn't dial any numbers
Tracy didn't dial any numbers. Picture: ITV

One viewers wrote on Twitter: "Tracy's got a magic phone, just pick it up and don't even search for who you want to call, it just knows."

Another penned: "Wow they have magic phones on @itvcorrie, Tracy didn’t even ring a number she just opened the case and spoke to Paula."

While a third added: “Tracey did well ringing Paula then without even touching her phone.”

Tracy (Kate Ford) ended up in Paula’s bed after husband Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) decided to swap shifts and work on New Year's Eve to avoid going to a gig with his wife.

After the pair had a furious argument, Tracy then ended up enjoying a drink with Paula (Stirling Gallacher) and the two got chatting.

The pair then ended up in bed together, with Tracy bragging she had had "more women than Madonna" while spending time in prison.

But when she woke up in Paula's flat, Tracy was horrified and begged her not to tell anyone.

Unfortunately, things don’t stay secret on the cobbles for long for and her daughter Amy soon worked out what had happened.

Amy threatened to reveal everything to Steve but decided to move out instead and stay with Emma (Alexandra Mardell).

While Steve tried to stop her, Tracy agreed to let her go to keep her secret under wraps.

How long will Tracy be able to keep up her lies?

