Coronation Street’s Summer Spellman recast after Matilda Freeman quits

Coronation Street has recast Summer Spellman. Picture: ITV

Summer Spellman has been recast, as actress Harriet Bibby replaces Matilda Freeman on Coronation Street.

Coronation Street’s Summer Spellman is set to make a return to Weatherfield in November.

But she will be played by Harriet Bibby this time around, after Matilda Freeman decided to leave the soap earlier this year to explore new opportunities.

Summer is the adopted daughter of Billy Mayhew’s friend Drew Spellman but after his terminal cancer diagnosis, she was put in the care of Billy and Todd Grimshaw.

But after Todd abandoned her three years ago to go on the run, Summer’s arrival back on the cobbles is sure to complicate matters.

Summer is reuniting with her guardians Todd and Billy. Picture: ITV

So as we get ready to watch the drama unfold, who is Harriet Bibby and why did Matilda Freeman quit Coronation Street?

Who is new Summer Spellman actress Harriet Bibby?

Harriet was born in Lincolnshire and went to school at De Aston before training at Alra North.

She has lived in Wigan for the past four years but recently moved to Manchester.

Before bagging her role on Coronation Street, the star had roles in Doctors and Brassic.

Earlier this year, De Aston School interviewed Harriet after she landed her first professional acting credit on Doctors.

THE NEWS IS OUT!💫



We are so proud to announce that Red Door's HARRIET BIBBY (@HarrietBibby) has been cast as regular character 'Summer Spellman' in @itvcorrie📺



Congratulations Harriet! We can't wait to see you on our screens next month! #CoronationStreet #RedDoorManagement pic.twitter.com/Dt9oJuXVOx — Red Door Management (@reddoormgmt) October 27, 2020

At the time, Harriet said: “It was so much fun to be involved in and a brilliant opportunity after graduating from drama school last year.

“The drama school I attended, Alra North, set me up brilliantly and although it was my first ‘on set’ experience, I knew exactly what to expect and what was expected of me.

“All the cast and crew work really hard and there is so much that goes into each episode so it was a pleasure to be involved in.”

Speaking about playing Summer, she said: “I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. My family have watched the show for years and I already feel part of the family.

caught in the moment pic.twitter.com/xOZtfrx3dS — matilda freeman🦋 (@MissArtyM) July 9, 2020

“Matilda has wished me good luck, which was lovely! I’m looking forward to bringing Summer’s sass and sparkle to the screen.”

Why did Matilda Freeman quit Coronation Street?

Matilda decided to leave Coronation Street earlier this year to ‘explore new opportunities’.

She said: “I’d like to say thank you to my second family, the cast, crew and viewers who have supported me during my time on the cobbles.

“After three and a half lovely years I felt it was time for a change and I’m excited to be starting that next chapter with a new role.”

According to her Twitter account, Matilda will be filming something exciting abroad next month.

