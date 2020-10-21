Former Coronation Street actor Mickey Thompson starts new life with removals business

Mickey Thompson is now working for his own removal company. Picture: Skipton Removals

Mickey Thompson is still auditioning for acting roles while running his business in Skipton.

Coronation Street’s Mickey Thompson has now moved to Skipton and set up his own business in removals.

The star featured as a delivery driver in the ITV soap and shared scenes with Tyrone Dobbs and Kevin Webster.

He also played a Death Eater in Harry Potter’s Deathly Hallows 1 and 2, and had roles in Spooks, The Prodigal Sons and BBC1’s Sunshine.

Daytime TV fans may even recognise Mickey for modelling jeans on This Morning as part of their fashion segments.

But now the actor has decided to start his own business in Skipton called Skipton Removals.

Coronation Street’s Mickey Thompson is still acting. Picture: Skipton Removals

Speaking about his new job, Mickey told Keighley News: “I undertake car transportation, house clearances and full home removals.

“During my relocation to Skipton, I had difficulties finding a decent removal firm, not just at the right cost, but at the right time and, even getting a response.

“After contacting five for a quote only one did actually reply. Even then I had to accommodate a time slot and date that suited them rather than me. So, I found the cheapest and easiest option, was to hire a large van, rope in favours from friends and do it myself.”

Before turning his hand to deliveries, Mickey ran a pub in Ingrow, but unfortunately this didn't work out.

But Mickey is continuing to audition and take on acting parts while also running his removal company, as the star added: “On the acting front I have just had confirmation of a featured role on Grantchester, filming next week in Fleet, Hart, in Hampshire.

“Not an acting role - my career consists of being featured more than starring - but I just love being on set. This will be my first day of filming since lockdown.”

