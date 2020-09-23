Former EastEnders star Tony Discipline has quit acting to become a fireman

Tony Discipline quit acting to become a fireman. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Ex-EastEnders star Tony Discipline has shared photos of his new job on Instagram.

EastEnders fans will recognise actor Tony Discipline for his role as Tyler Moon from 2011 to 2013.

But now the soap star has swapped the cameras for a big red truck, as he is now a firefighter.

The 31-year-old has shared a string of photos on his Instagram page wearing his London Fire Brigade uniform earlier this month.

He can be seen posing in front of a fire engine wearing his LFB red t-shirt and green trousers.

Followers were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: “Congratulations on the job you’ll do great,” and a second adding: “Well done mate”.

Fellow ex-EastEnders star James Forde - who became a builder after leaving as Liam Butcher - also commented: “Fair play geeza good on ya! We've both gone back down to reality!”

Read More: EastEnders viewers in tears as Chantelle says goodbye to mum and dad ahead of her murder

The star previously shared another photo in his uniform back in March, but many fans assumed he was dressed for a new acting role.

Tyler played Alfie Moon’s cousin for two years Tyler, arriving with Matt Lapinskas who played his brother Anthony

The pair left Walford in August 2013 to work on a cruise ship after Tyler broke up with his fiancé at the time, Whitney Dean.

After his EastEnders stint, Tyler continued to pursue his acting career and stared in short film Birds and Dogs and had a lead role in mini-series Murder in the Carpark earlier this year.

EastEnders' Tony Discipline previously dated co-star Jacqueline Jossa. Picture: PA Images

He also dated EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa for a year and a half during his time on the show, but they split in 2013.

Meanwhile, Tony previously hinted that he would be open to returning to the Square in the future.

Speaking to Inside Soap in 2017, he said: "When it was time to leave the show, I didn't want to go – however, there were no more storylines for Tyler.

"The best thing to do was have him go off on that cruise, but it's been a blimmin' long holiday. I think it's time he came back.”

He added: "When I got the call for EastEnders, it was like winning the lottery. I was working at Billingsgate Fish Market in the day and going to acting classes at night.

"It was so surreal to go from selling sea bass to being stopped in the street and asked for a picture."

Now Read: Jake Wood announces he is leaving EastEnders after 15 years as Max Branning