When is Coronation Street on this week?

Coronation Street won't be on at normal time. Picture: ITV

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight and when will it air this week? Here’s what we know about the ITV scheduling changes...

There are some big changes to the TV schedules this week, with Coronation Street moved to make way for the Euros.

The football kicked off on Friday (June 11) and will continue until the middle of July.

But when is Corrie on this week and why has it been cancelled?

The Corrie schedule has been changed. Picture: ITV

Monday, June 14 - at 9pm there will be an extra long 60 minute episode.

- at 9pm there will be an extra long 60 minute episode. Tuesday, June 15 - there will be no episode.

- there will be no episode. Wednesday, June 16 - there will be no episode.

- there will be no episode. Thursday, June 17 - at 9pm there will be an extra long 60 minute episode.

- at 9pm there will be an extra long 60 minute episode. Friday, June 18 - there will be no episode.

There will be more changes to the schedule in the coming weeks, but these are yet to be confirmed.

But in a bid to keep soap fans happy, ITV will be putting a week's worth of episodes on the ITV Hub every Monday from June 14.

Episodes will be available to stream each Monday, before they go out on TV.

The changes will last for the month, which means viewers will be able to binge watch all the drama from Weatherfield all at once.

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod said: “There are loads of key rivalries across the Cobbles this summer and I think it will be like following your favourite team – there will be times where they let you down, make mistakes and maybe score a few own goals.

“But you’ll back them till the end and woe betide anyone else who criticises them.

“Given how exciting the stories are, it’s great that fans will have the chance to binge watch all the episodes on ITV Hub at the start of each week – as with football, sometimes when it’s an exciting face-off, you really want extra time.”