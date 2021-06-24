Who is Carol Hill in Coronation Street?

Carol Hill is Sean Tully's friend on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who plays Carol Hill in Coronation Street and when did she join the soap?

Carol Hill made her Coronation Street debut back in 2018, when she came across Sean Tully (Antony Cotton).

She was recently been roped into the Double Glammy pyramid scheme by Sean and Daisy Midgley (Charlotte Jordan), but said she wanted out after failing to sell her stock.

But who is Carol in Corrie and who plays her?

Carol Hill is back on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Carol Hill was a homeless woman who first met Sean when he was forced to sleep on the streets in August 2018.

The character was introduced when she spotted Sean's tent in the park and asked if he was okay.

Sean then insisted he wasn’t homeless and gave Carol his tent, but when his plan to stay in a bedsit fell through, he had to go back and retrieve his tent.

Sean was later mugged in the public toilets and Carol accompanied him to the hospital where they became friends.

She returned to the role in May this year having seemingly turned her life around.

Carol then invited Sean into a homeless community.

Who plays Carol Hill in Coronation Street?

Emma Hartley-Miller has played Carol in Corrie for three years.

She has previously appeared in the ITV soap twice before, as a shop assistant in a record store with Christian Gatley back in September 2007.

She also played adoption social worker Dawn Coghill between May and August 2010

Emma graduated from the University of Salford with a First Class BA (Hons) in Performing Arts and trained at the Telford Dance College and the Edinburgh Acting School.

She also played Charlotte Beecham in Emmerdale and has had other roles in Doctors, Waterloo Road and The Royal Today.

The actress has also had a successful stage career, playing several roles for the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester.