Who is Carol Hill in Coronation Street?

24 June 2021, 09:55

Carol Hill is Sean Tully's friend on Coronation Street
Carol Hill is Sean Tully's friend on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who plays Carol Hill in Coronation Street and when did she join the soap?

Carol Hill made her Coronation Street debut back in 2018, when she came across Sean Tully (Antony Cotton).

She was recently been roped into the Double Glammy pyramid scheme by Sean and Daisy Midgley (Charlotte Jordan), but said she wanted out after failing to sell her stock.

But who is Carol in Corrie and who plays her?

Carol Hill is back on Coronation Street
Carol Hill is back on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Who is Carol Hill in Coronation Street?

Carol Hill was a homeless woman who first met Sean when he was forced to sleep on the streets in August 2018.

The character was introduced when she spotted Sean's tent in the park and asked if he was okay.

Sean then insisted he wasn’t homeless and gave Carol his tent, but when his plan to stay in a bedsit fell through, he had to go back and retrieve his tent.

Sean was later mugged in the public toilets and Carol accompanied him to the hospital where they became friends.

She returned to the role in May this year having seemingly turned her life around.

Carol then invited Sean into a homeless community.

Who plays Carol Hill in Coronation Street?

Emma Hartley-Miller has played Carol in Corrie for three years.

She has previously appeared in the ITV soap twice before, as a shop assistant in a record store with Christian Gatley back in September 2007.

She also played adoption social worker Dawn Coghill between May and August 2010

Emma graduated from the University of Salford with a First Class BA (Hons) in Performing Arts and trained at the Telford Dance College and the Edinburgh Acting School.

She also played Charlotte Beecham in Emmerdale and has had other roles in Doctors, Waterloo Road and The Royal Today.

The actress has also had a successful stage career, playing several roles for the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester.

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Coronation Street's Daisy is played by Charlotte Jordan

Who plays Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street?

Maureen Lipman is starring on Celebrity Gogglebox

How old is Maureen Lipman and who did she play in Coronation Street?
Maximus Evans plays Corey in Coronation Street

Who plays Corey Brent in Coronation Street and what else has Maximus Evans been in?
Jennie McAlpine plays Fiz in Coronation Street

Who plays Fiz Stape in Coronation Street? Jennie McAlpine’s age, career and secret marriage revealed
Kirsty Soames went to prison in Coronation Street

Who was Kirsty Soames in Coronation Street and what happened to her?

Trending on Heart

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is back on ITVBe

Who is in the cast of The Real Housewives of Cheshire series 13?
Who is Emily from Too Hot To Handle?

Who is Emily from Too Hot To Handle season two? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Disney have confirmed Snow White will be made into a live-action remake

Disney's Snow White set for live-action remake, and they've already cast the lead

Lifestyle

The Love Island couples still together in 2020

Which Love Island couples are still together?

Toby Aromolaran in is the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran? Meet the semi-pro football player from Essex
Lidl has announced plans to open hundreds of new stores by the end of 22

Lidl to open 50 new stores this year - is your area on the list?

News