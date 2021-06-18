Who plays Corey Brent in Coronation Street and what else has Maximus Evans been in?

What else has Maximus Evans been in? Here's what we know about the Coronation Street actor...

Coronation Street’s Corey Brent is a nasty piece of work, but it looks like he might finally get his comeuppance.

Nina (Mollie Gallagher) is determined to get revenge after Corey led the gang of thugs who attacked her and Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni), causing Seb's death.

Corey has already been charged with GBH and murder, but was allowed out on bail ahead of the trial.

Corey Brent is played by Maximus Evans in Corrie. Picture: ITV

But he ended up being arrested again on Thursday when he started harassing grieving Nina.

So, who plays Corey in Corrie and what else has the actor been in?

Who plays Corey Brent in Coronation Street?

Maximus Evans plays Corey Brent in Coronation Street.

He made his debut two years ago when he appeared as Asha Alahan's school crush, before pressuring the 15-year-old to strip for him during a video call.

Corey Brent has been on Coronation Street for two years. Picture: ITV

The footage was then shared by classmate Kelly Neelan and ended up being leaked online.

Despite playing one of the most hated characters on Corrie, Maximus originally auditioned for the role of Seb.

"I auditioned for Corrie a couple of times throughout the years," he told Digital Spy.

"I actually got very close to playing Seb when that role first came up.

"I actually screen tested for Seb when that first came up.

"I was saying this to Harry and we thought it was really funny how it's really full circle now."

How do you recognise Maximum Evans?

Maximus got his first acting role in a stage production of Billy Elliot the Musical at the Plaza Theatre, Stockport.

Back in 2017, in his first major TV credit, he played a schoolboy in the CBBC series Creeped Out.

The actor also appeared in the third episode of series one, Trolled, which followed a schoolboy who has to deal with online bullying.

More recently, he appeared in the ITV’s The Bay as a character named Wilko.