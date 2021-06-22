Who plays Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street's Daisy is played by Charlotte Jordan. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who is Daisy in Coronation Street and what else has actress Charlotte Jordan been in?

Daisy Midgeley joined Coronation Street last year as the former stepdaughter of Jenny Connor.

But after being part of some major storylines over the past year, let’s find out more about Daisy and the actress who plays her…

Who is Daisy in Coronation Street?

The pair stayed in touch after Jenny left her father following the tragic death of her son.

Daisy joined Corrie last year. Picture: ITV

It’s fair to say Daisy has caused a lot of mischief since making her debut, including trying to break up Jenny’s (Sally Ann Matthews) marriage.

She also tried to blackmail Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) over his affair with her stepmum.

After Daisy arrived in Weatherfield, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod teased: "Daisy might seem like sweetness and light at first, but can be a maelstrom of minxy mischief when the mood takes her.

"She revels in devilment and can be very self-serving, but she’s fiercely loyal to those she cares about - although her loyalties can change in a heartbeat.

"Above all, she will bring chaos and conflict into Jenny’s life, as her stepmum tries to make up for walking out on her some years ago.”

Who plays Daisy in Coronation Street?

Daisy is played by 25-year-old actress Charlotte Jordan who has had an impressive TV career already.

She previously played Gaby Grant in Netflix series Free Rein and the 2018 Christmas film.

She also played Serena in Summer in Transylvania and Georgeann in film Angel of Decay.

Other credits include Casualty and The Bill.

After bagging her role on Corrie, Charlotte said at the time: “I am thrilled to be joining such a well-beloved and iconic show like Corrie during its 60th anniversary and especially whilst living in such uncertain times.

“Daisy has been a delight to play so far with her lack of filter and flirty nature but there’s certainly more to her than meets the eye. I’m excited to flesh her out and see what lies ahead for hers and Jenny’s relationship.”