Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?'s original 'coughing scandal' episode will re-air tomorrow night

15 April 2020, 12:51

Charles won the top prize on the show and it was a huge scandal
Charles won the top prize on the show and it was a huge scandal. Picture: ITV

ITV's three-part drama series Quiz is the talk of the town at the moment, and the original episode is airing soon.

The original episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? when Charles Ingram 'cheated' his way to the million pound prize will re-air, say ITV.

The channel has just Tweeted out revealing to fans that the heavily talked-about episode that has inspired the Quiz three-part drama series, will be shown in full on our screens very soon.

ITV tweeted out the following
ITV tweeted out the following. Picture: Twitter

A whopping 19 years on from when it was originally shown on our screens in 2001, we will get to re-live the time Charles orchestrated a coughing ploy in a desperate bid to win the £1,000,000 prize money.

Contestants on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire have to answer a whopping 21 questions which get harder as the show goes on and as the cash prize gets higher.

It kicks off with the first question, which has a £1 value, and increases all the way to a million pounds.

ITV are now to air Charles' stint in the hot seat so viewers can see it for themselves, as their drama based on the events comes to a conclusion.

To hype fans of the series and the scandal's followers, ITV tweeted out yesterday alongside a short video: "'80% of the time I'm wrong when I guess, so I'll go Craig David.'

"Watch this story unfold on QUIZ & see everything for yourself on THURSDAY!"

The clip then shows host Chris Tarrant ask Charles a question which was played for £32,000.

After a lot of back and forth from Charles on what to pick for his answer, the correct option finally becomes clear to him after hearing a cough following the Craig David answer.

Tarrant is played by actor Michael Sheen in the series, which has been airing this week, with the final instalment on Thursday, April 16th at 9pm.

