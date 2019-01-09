'It's a story that should be told' : Cynthia Erivo eyes role in Serena Williams biopic

Cynthia Erivo wants to play Serena Williams. Picture: EE BAFTA

By Rume Ugen

EE BAFTA Rising Star Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is calling for a biopic to be made about her best friend Serena Williams.

Cynthia Erivo wants to play her best friend Serena Williams in a biopic of the tennis star's life.

The 'Widows' actor says Serena's life is "a story that needs to be told" and would be happy to step up to the challenge of portraying her in a Hollywood movie.

"It might be weird because we are friends? I don't know I haven't asked her yet and I don't know if I would and it might always remain a pipe dream. I think aside from her being a great friend, I think she is a special being, just a great person who has made it okay for a woman to be strong - physically and mentally.

"Just the way she proves it time and time again, I think is a very special thing and that's why I would love to play her, it's a story that should be told."

Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for EE BAFTA's Rising Star Award . Picture: EE BAFTA

Serena and her sister Venus Williams grew up in the Lynwood, California a poor area known for gang-crime, however with the coaching from their father Richard they persevered to become the greatest tennis players of all time.

Cynthia claims the biopic would show another side to Serena, who currently has 21 grand-slam titles under her belt and 4 Olympic medals.

She added: "It's an amazing story full of everything, I feel like she's like Marilyn Monroe, when she speaks there's something just really beautiful and sensual about her and she has this soft spoken nature yet this fierce fire about her.

"She's a wonderful mother, she loves that baby so much, and I think she is just wonderful."

Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for an EE BAFTA Rising Star Award alongside Jessie Buckley, Barry Keoghan, Lakeith Stanfield and Letitia Wright.

