Who is Dan Walker, how tall is he, and what does the Strictly 2021 star do for a job?

Your need-to-know on Strictly's Dan Walker. Picture: BBC/Alamy

Dan Walker is one of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 stars - here's your need-to-know on him...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is finally here, with a fresh batch of celebs competing to win that coveted Glitterball trophy.

One of the celebs taking part is in the nineteenth series of the show is Dan Walker, a presenter who works for the BBC.

Speaking about his excitement for his new role, he said: "I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!

"My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins."

Here's your need-to-know on the contestant...

Dan is one of the confirmed Strictly 2021 stars. Picture: BBC

Who is Dan Walker? What's his age and job?

Dan, 44, is a journalist, newsreader and television presenter.

He presented Football Focus from 2009 to 2021, and has also fronted BBC Breakfast since 2016.

Dan also presenter Sportoday on the BBC News Channel and BBC World News, and has regularly reported for Final Score and Match of the Day.

How tall is Dan Walker?

Dan is 6ft6.

Is Dan Walker on Instagram?

Dan Walker has an impressive 206,000 followers on Instagram - you can join them @mrdanwalker.

He confirmed back in August that he'd be competing on Strictly, writing: "WHAT HAVE I DONE? 😂🕺🏼😂😬 @bbcstrictly

"I’m going to need your help with this 🗳🗳".