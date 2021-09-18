Who is Dan Walker, how tall is he, and what does the Strictly 2021 star do for a job?

18 September 2021, 12:29

Your need-to-know on Strictly's Dan Walker
Your need-to-know on Strictly's Dan Walker. Picture: BBC/Alamy

Dan Walker is one of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 stars - here's your need-to-know on him...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is finally here, with a fresh batch of celebs competing to win that coveted Glitterball trophy.

One of the celebs taking part is in the nineteenth series of the show is Dan Walker, a presenter who works for the BBC.

Speaking about his excitement for his new role, he said: "I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!

"My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins."

Here's your need-to-know on the contestant...

Dan is one of the confirmed Strictly 2021 stars
Dan is one of the confirmed Strictly 2021 stars. Picture: BBC

Who is Dan Walker? What's his age and job?

Dan, 44, is a journalist, newsreader and television presenter.

He presented Football Focus from 2009 to 2021, and has also fronted BBC Breakfast since 2016.

Dan also presenter Sportoday on the BBC News Channel and BBC World News, and has regularly reported for Final Score and Match of the Day.

How tall is Dan Walker?

Dan is 6ft6.

Is Dan Walker on Instagram?

Dan Walker has an impressive 206,000 followers on Instagram - you can join them @mrdanwalker.

He confirmed back in August that he'd be competing on Strictly, writing: "WHAT HAVE I DONE? 😂🕺🏼😂😬 @bbcstrictly

"I’m going to need your help with this 🗳🗳".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Nina Wadia is in the Strictly Come Dancing line up

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: How old is Nina Wadia and who is her husband?
Sara Davies is one of the Dragons' Den Dragons

Who is Sara Davies, what does the Strictly 2021 star do for a job, and who is her husband?

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Strictly star AJ

Who is Strictly's AJ Odudu? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis

Who is Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis? Age, TV work and boyfriend revealed

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Strictly's John Whaite

Who is Strictly's John Whaite, what does he do for a job, and does he have a partner?

Trending on Heart

The iconic could are much-loved by fans of the TV show

Who are Welsh couple Dave and Shirley from Gogglebox and how old are they?
How much do Gogglebox stars earn?

How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?
Sisters Izzi and Ellie on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, how old are they and what are their jobs?
Sex Education's Aimee and Connor split up last year

Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood opens up about split from boyfriend and co-star Connor Swindells

Celebrities

Stephen and his husband Daniel on Gogglebox

Who are Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel from Gogglebox and how old are they?
Who is the narrator of Gogglebox?

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox? All you need to know about Craig Cash
The Walkers are the new family on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox's new family The Walkers?

Giles and Mary have appeared on Gogglebox since 2015

What do Giles and Mary from Gogglebox do for a living?

The Malone family from Gogglebox

Who are The Malone family from Gogglebox and how many dogs do they have?
The Siddiquis have been on Gogglebox since the beginning

Who are Gogglebox family The Siddiquis? Everything you need to know about Sid, Baasit and Umar
Fans are baffled by Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox

Do Gogglebox friends Jenny and Lee live together?

Marcus and Mica have been on Gogglebox since 2019

How old are Marcus Luther and Mica Ven from Gogglebox and what do they do for a living?

Gogglebox

Marina and Linda will no longer appear on Gogglebox

Who has left Gogglebox 2021?

Gogglebox

Jenny and Lee have been on Gogglebox for six years

Who are Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox, what are their ages and how do they know each other?
Who are Mary and Marina from Gogglebox?

Who are Mary and Marina from Gogglebox and why are they not on the show?