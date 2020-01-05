Who is Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane and is he dating skating partner Brianne Delcourt?

Dancing On Ice is back for 2020. Picture: ITV

Everything you need to know about footballer and Dancing On Ice contestant Kevin Kilbane.

Dancing On Ice is imminently back on our screens, and hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have returned with a fresh batch of celebrity skaters.

One of these is former footballer Kevin Kilbane - here's everything you need to know about him.

Kevin Kilbane is a contestant on DOI. Picture: PA

Who is Kevin Kilbane? What's his age and background?

Kevin, 42, is a former professional footballer born in Preston, England. He's played for clubs including Everton, Sunderland and Derby County.

Does Kevin Kilbane have a wife and children?

Kevin is separated from his wife of 12 years, Laura, and they have two daughters.

What's going on with Kevin Kilbane and skating partner Brianne Delcourt?

Brianne and Kevin are partnered up for DOI, and there are reports that a romance has blossomed between the two.

Kevin has been linked to his skating partner Brianne. Picture: PA

A source told The Sun: “There was a real attraction and chemistry between the two of them from the word go.

“Hours of training meant it became more than just a professional relationship and now they are fully dating.

"They’re both single and having a lot of fun together both on the ice and off it.”

When is Dancing On Ice on ITV?

Dancing On Ice returns this Sunday (5 January 2020) at 6PM.