When did Colin Jackson come out as gay and does he have a boyfriend?

20 January 2021, 17:02

Colin Jackson is competing in this year's Dancing On Ice
Colin Jackson is competing in this year's Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Colin Jackson's love life as he takes on Dancing On Ice.

Colin Jackson is one of the celebrities taking part in Dancing On Ice 2021, and will be taking to the ice for the first time this weekend with his dance partner Klabera Komini.

Colin – who came out as gay in 2017 – has recently revealed that he was offered the opportunity to dance with a male skater on the ITV show, like H from Steps and Matt Evers did last year.

READ MORE: Why did Jason Gardiner leave Dancing On Ice? And where is he now?

However, he said he turned the chance down, explaining that he "gets on better with women".

But when did Colin come out and who is he dating at the moment?

When did Colin Jackson come out as gay?

Colin Jackson revealed his sexuality to the public in September 2017 while on a Swedish TV show.

During the interview, he explained how he had come out to his mum and dad in 2006 following a kiss-and-tell story that surfaced in the press.

He said: “I was waiting for them in the kitchen. They walked in and they sat down. My mother could see my face and I was quite distraught. It didn’t phase them at all.

“My mum went: ‘First of all, is the story true?’ And I said it’s true, so it’s not like I can deny it. And then she went: ‘Well, why are people so disgraceful?’ I just realised, I’ve got the best parents."

Is Colin Jackson married or dating anyone?

Since coming out, Colin has remained private about his relationship status.

At the moment, it is not known whether Colin has someone special in his life.

READ NOW: Rebekah Vardy vows to ‘clear her name’ in Coleen Rooney row as she joins Dancing On Ice

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

First Dates is finally back on our screens!

When was First Dates filmed and how did the show keep to lockdown Covid rules?
Eve Hewson plays Adele

When is Behind Her Eyes out on Netflix?

Gemma Jones plays Minnie in Finding Alice

Finding Alice cast: Who is Minnie actress Gemma Jones and what else has she been in?
Elderly couple become TikTok stars during lockdown as dancing videos go viral

Elderly couple become TikTok stars during lockdown as dancing videos go viral
Laura won't be returning for First Dates this series

Why isn't waitress Laura Tott on the new series of First Dates?

Trending on Heart

How you sit with your partner could say a lot about your relationship

The way you sit on the sofa with your partner says a lot about your relationship

Lifestyle

Benidorm star Asa Elliott has been working as an Asda delivery man

Benidorm star Asa Elliott secretly working as an Asda delivery driver to support his family during Covid
Matthew Perry's dad was in an episode of Friends

Friends fans have only just discovered that Matthew Perry's real dad was in an episode
Who is First Dates bartender merlin?

Who is First Dates bartender Merlin Griffiths and does he have a wife or partner?
Pairs Fury shocked Loose Women viewers with her comments about dogs

Tyson Fury's wife Paris shocks Loose Women viewers after saying she'd be 'quite pleased' if family dog died