When did Colin Jackson come out as gay and does he have a boyfriend?

Colin Jackson is competing in this year's Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Colin Jackson's love life as he takes on Dancing On Ice.

Colin Jackson is one of the celebrities taking part in Dancing On Ice 2021, and will be taking to the ice for the first time this weekend with his dance partner Klabera Komini.

Colin – who came out as gay in 2017 – has recently revealed that he was offered the opportunity to dance with a male skater on the ITV show, like H from Steps and Matt Evers did last year.

However, he said he turned the chance down, explaining that he "gets on better with women".

But when did Colin come out and who is he dating at the moment?

When did Colin Jackson come out as gay?

Colin Jackson revealed his sexuality to the public in September 2017 while on a Swedish TV show.

During the interview, he explained how he had come out to his mum and dad in 2006 following a kiss-and-tell story that surfaced in the press.

He said: “I was waiting for them in the kitchen. They walked in and they sat down. My mother could see my face and I was quite distraught. It didn’t phase them at all.

“My mum went: ‘First of all, is the story true?’ And I said it’s true, so it’s not like I can deny it. And then she went: ‘Well, why are people so disgraceful?’ I just realised, I’ve got the best parents."

Is Colin Jackson married or dating anyone?

Since coming out, Colin has remained private about his relationship status.

At the moment, it is not known whether Colin has someone special in his life.

