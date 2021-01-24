Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice Dress: Phillip Schofield's co-host stuns in Kate Halfpenny bridal gown

24 January 2021, 17:59

Holly Willoughby wore a bridal dress for the second weekend of Dancing On Ice
Holly Willoughby wore a bridal dress for the second weekend of Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby looked incredible for the second week of skating.

Holly Willoughby, 39, joined her Dancing On Ice co-star Phillip Schofield, 58, on Sunday night for the second episode of the 13th series of the hit skating show.

For the occasion, the This Morning presenter wowed in a sleek white gown.

READ MORE: What did Holly Willoughby wear for Dancing On Ice last weekend?

Holly looked incredible in the dress, which is actually a bridal gown designed by Kate Halfpenny.

The gorgeous frock featured a feather neckline, a mesh bodice and a tight-fitting skirt.

The presenter teamed the look with shoes by Sophia Webster and jewellery by Yoko London.

This look comes a week after Holly put on a show-stopping appearance in a pink feather Dany Atrache Couture gown.

The gorgeous dress was a pink embroidered frock, complete with feather detail and a stunning tulle skirt.

This weekend's live show of Dancing On Ice will see the rest of the 2021 contestants skate for the first time.

The likes of Sonny Jay, Billie Shepherd, Faye Brookes, Graham Bell, Myleene Klass and Colin Jackson will take to the ice as they compete to win a place in next week's show.

READ NOW: Who is favourite to win Dancing On Ice?

