Dancing On Ice's Jane Danson reveals the surprise favourite she's backing to win the show

Jane Danson revealed her favourite to win Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

The most recent celebrity skater to leave the competition was the Coronation Street actress who revealed to Heart who she's secretly backing to win.

Jane Danson and Ryan Sidebottom were the most recent celebs to be axed from Dancing On Ice and now Jane has revealed she's backing Strictly star James Jordan to win.



The Corrie actress and the former England cricketer took part in the dance off against Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton but were sadly both cut from the show after a shock double elimination.

Speaking exclusively to Heart the morning after she left the show she revealed who she's backing to win the whole competition.

When asked by Kelly Brook and JK she said: "James, definitely James."

"James and myself are really lovely friendship I love his work ethic. I love the fact that everybody says he’s a dancer but he’s never skated before, it’s super hard."

The bookies favourite to win is Love Island star Wes Nelson who odds site Odds Checker have at 8/11 over James Jordan at 2/1.

And it's not just the bookies that like the look of Wes as DOI champion but many of the contestants seem to think he will nab the top prize too.

Meanwhile Westlife star Brian McFadden is bookies favourite to be the next eliminated from the competition at 4/7.