There was a PROPOSAL on Dancing On Ice that you might have missed

The Dancing On Ice audience witnessed an adorable proposal last night. Picture: ITV

One of the Dancing On Ice crew-members proposed to his girlfriend before Sunday night's show.

The Dancing on Ice curse might have reared it's ugly head following Wes Nelson's split from Meghan Barton-Hanson but this didn't stop a crew member from proposing to his girlfriend on Sunday night.

ITV has released a video clip of the adorable moment Toby, who works behind the scenes on the show, popped the question to his girlfriend Patsy.

Read more: Matt Evers: 'I stopped Gemma Collins from quitting Dancing On Ice FOUR times'

A Dancing On Ice crew-member proposed to his girlfriend last night. Picture: ITV

The video shows Patsy being invited onto the ice by the warm-up man, and she's then delivered a number of red roses by some skaters.

Toby then walks onto the ice holding a black box, and gets down on once knee to ask her to marry him, to which she said yes.

Watch the full DOI proposal video below:

Last night's Dancing On Ice was the first of the series without Gemma Collins, who was booted off the show along with partner Matt Evers last week.

Some fans took to Twitter to blast the show for being 'boring' without the former TOWIE star.

One fan tweeted: "@missgemmacollins wont be watching #DancingOnIce tonight, not the same without Gemma."

Another added: "DOI tonight,deffo ain’t gonna be the same though without the GC".

A third added that they might stop watching the show now she's left, saying: "No point watching dancing on ice next week then if there’s no Gemma Collins, boring".

Gemma and her skate partner Matt Evers were knocked off the show last week after scoring just 15.5 out of 40 from the panel of judges.

The judges then opted to save Ryan Sidebottom after the skate-off.

Judge Jason Gardiner, who recently hit back at claims he was suing Gemma, said: "It is very easy for me to say this. And it gives me great pleasure to say I will be saving Ryan and Brandee."

Gemma accepted defeat gracefully, however, saying: "I said tonight's my night. I’m just going to bow out gracefully now. I wish them all the best of luck."

NOW READ:

Gemma Collins at centre of Dancing on Ice 'fix' row after THIS comment from Philip Schofield