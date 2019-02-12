Matt Evers: 'I stopped Gemma Collins from quitting Dancing On Ice FOUR times'

Matt Evers visited Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

EXCLUSIVE: The professional skater was booted off the ITV show on Sunday after judges voted unanimously to save Ryan Sidebottom over Gemma Collins.

Gemma Collins tried to quit Dancing On Ice FOUR times, claims skating partner Matt Evers.

The US pro-skater told Heart Breakfast that the 38-year-old came close to throwing in the towel on numerous occasions.

He explained: "Gemma Collins did six weeks on Dancing On Ice. She was in the jungle for two-and-a-half days.

"There were quite a few times that I thought she was going to walk.

"Three or four times I thought 'this could be it'.

Gemma Collins with her partner James Argent at the NTAs in January. Picture: Getty

"I always had to talk her down. If it wasn't her nerves it was something else.

"There was a lot of conversation between us. A lot of 2am text messages saying 'you can do this'."

Gemma and Matt left the show on Sunday night after being unanimously voted off by the judges, who chose to save Ryan Sidebottom and his partner Brandee Malto.

However, Matt says he is pleased they opted to save the other couple.

He said: "It was time to go, it really was.

"Gemma was relieved she knew she had done her time with the show, she knew the were much better ice skaters in the competition.

"We were both very relived to be kicked out as it had got to the point we couldn't keep up with the other dancers, or the judges' challenges."

Videos shared from Gemma's leaving drinks after she was eliminated showed Brian McFadden jokingly claim no one from ITV turned up as they were off working out how to salvage the ratings in next week's show.

Gemma also announced to their TV pals that she was going to buy him a Gucci bag for all his support - and for not killing her.

And it seems she's true to her word, he said: "She's taking me to Harrods on Friday.

"A personal shopper contacted me and asked me to send screenshots of bags I like so they can have them all ready for me."

Matt also revealed why he didn't make it in to the Heart studio yesterday.

He explained that he had had two whiskeys after the show, but ultimately, "I"ve done four months with The GC, I am a little bit tired."