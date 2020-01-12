Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean net worth: How much are the Dancing On ice judges worth?

By Alice Dear

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean found fame – and fortune – after their famous Bolero.

Dancing On Ice 2020 is here, with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo and – of course – the iconic Torvill and Dean.

Jayne Torvill, 62, and Christopher Dean, 61, have returned as head judges as they critique and score the celebrities every week.

With their huge role on the hit ITV show, and their time as Olympic medal-winning figure skaters, how much are the pair worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Christopher is worth around £5million, while Jayne is worth around £6million.

Before becoming professional ice skaters, Christopher was a policeman, while Jayne was an insurance clerk.

In 1984, the pair won the gold medal during the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo.

Since then, the couple's net worths have been boosted thanks to a number of tours and their role on Dancing On Ice.

The pair first appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2006 when the show first aired.

Torvill and Dean announced in 2013 they would be leaving the show in 2014, after the ninth series had wrapped.

ITV ended up cancelling the show all together until 2018 when it was revived and bought back with the ice skating legends.

