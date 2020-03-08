Joe Swash wins Dancing On Ice 2020

Joe Swash was left shocked as he was announced as the winner of Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy scooped the trophy as winners of Dancing On Ice 2020.

Joe Swash has won Dancing On Ice 2020.

Joe, 38, and his dancing partner Alex Murphy looked ecstatic as presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced they had been voted the winners.

The star was up against Diversity dancer Perri Kiely and Libby Clegg in the final, and eventually just against Perri as Libby came in third in the competition.

Joe Swash and professional Alex Murphy were named the winners of the 12th series of Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were ecstatic for Joe and Alex. Picture: ITV

Stacey Solomon and Rex celebrated in the crowd. Picture: ITV

As it was announced, Joe looked shocked as he hugged partner Alex.

Stacey Solomon was in the crowd with their son Rex, and looked shocked and proud as he was announced the winner.

Perri and Vanessa were very happy for Joe and Alex. Picture: ITV

During the final, the finalists had to perform three different performances, the final being the iconic bolero performance first performed by Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Joe's first performance was a Charlie Chaplin tribute, and bought him in full marks from the judges, as did his second performance.

