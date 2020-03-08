Phillip Schofield leaves Brianne Delcourt red-faced as he jokes she's pregnant with fiancé Kevin Kilbane

Brianne Delcourt was left red-faced as Phillip Schofield made the quip. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane retuned to Dancing On Ice for the final on Sunday night.

Dancing On Ice's final saw the stars of this series return to the ice as Joe Swash, Libby Clegg and Perri Kiely fought for the trophy.

Among the stars was professional skater Brianne Delcourt and her former celebrity partner turned fiancé Kevin Kilbane.

The couple were skating together for a number of weeks before their relationship turned romantic, and it wasn't long before ex-footballer Kevin proposed.

Phillip Schofield joked Kevin and Brianne were expecting as the former footballer said the wedding plans were 'baby steps'. Picture: ITV

During their return to the show, Brianne was left red-faced as presenter Phillip Schofield joked she was pregnant.

While the couple were interviewed, Phillip asked Kevin how the wedding plans were going, to this he replied: "baby steps".

Looking animated, Phillip joked: "Baby? What? Congratulations!", sending the crowd into applause.

Brianne was left red-faced as she shook her head and waved her arms in denial, and Kevin laughed the joke off.

Kevin and Brianne were fast to deny the hint. Picture: ITV

The couple may not be expecting, but they are pushing on with wedding plans, as they told Hello! recently how their big day will play out.

Brianne revealed that their hearts are set on getting married in Ireland, in County Mayo, where Kevin's late father way born.

"Our heart is set on getting married in Ireland, it will be so beautiful, and it is special to Kevin", she said, before adding: "I've found the dress."

Kevin, who is father to Elsie, 15, and Isla, 13, said he he is taking Brianne over to Ireland over the next month to introduce her to his family, and to look at venues.

"We are going to set a date for September or October", Kevin told the publication.

Brianne explained that she wanted her daughter to be her flower-girl, but joked "she might just take over the whole day".

