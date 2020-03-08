Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield's co-star dazzles in Lee Petra Grebenau gown for final

8 March 2020, 18:11 | Updated: 8 March 2020, 18:18

Holly Willoughby looked stunning in the shimmering gown
Holly Willoughby looked stunning in the shimmering gown. Picture: Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in a 'dress of dreams' for the Dancing On Ice final.

Holly Willoughby, 39, did not fail to impress with her dazzling outfit for the Dancing On Ice 2020 final.

The This Morning presenter pulled out all the stops for the last show of the year, wearing a bedazzled, fitted gown by Lee Petra Grebenau.

The dress looks to be a bespoke dress, complete with a fitted bodice and shimmering long sleeves.

Holly Willoughby was joined by co-presenter Phillip Schofield for the final
Holly Willoughby was joined by co-presenter Phillip Schofield for the final. Picture: ITV

Holly completed the look with a pair of stilettos by Sophia Webster.

For glam, Holly wore her hair in a side parting, with a Hollywood wave down one side.

Tonight's final will see Joe Swash, Libby Clegg and Perri Kiely compete for the Dancing On Ice 2020 trophy after weeks skating to impress the judges and viewers.

Last week, it was Ben Hanlin who was eliminated in the semi-finals, just missing out on the chance to skate in the finals.

