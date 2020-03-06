Dancing On Ice previous winners: Who won the ITV skating show last year?

Who are the Dancing On Ice winners over the past 12 series? Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Dancing On Ice 2020's winner is set to be announced this week, but who has won in the past?

Dancing On Ice is set to see Libby Clegg, Perri Kiely and Joe Swash compete to win the 12th series of the hit ITV skating show.

The three finalists will compete on Sunday night, March 8, for the trophy with a number of skating numbers, attempting to impress the judges and the viewers at home.

As we wait to find out who will win this year, who won last year? And who are all the winners from series one to 11?

James Jordan won Dancing On Ice in 2019. Picture: PA

Who won Dancing On Ice last year?

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordon won Dancing On Ice in 2019.

James was partnered with professional skater Alexandra Schauman.

Who are the Dancing On Ice winners over the years?

The winners of Dancing On Ice from series one to 11 are as follows:

Series 1: Gaynor Faye & Daniel Whiston

Series 2: Kyran Bracken & Melanie Lambert

Series 3: Suzanne Shaw & Matt Evers

Series 4: Ray Quinn & Maria Filippov

Series 5: Hayley Tamaddon & Daniel Whiston

Series 6: Sam Attwater & Brianne Delcourt

Series 7: Matthew Wolfenden & Nina Ulanova

Series 8: Beth Tweddle & Daniel Whiston

Series 9 (All Stars): Ray Quinn & Maria Filippov

Series 10: Jake Quickenden & Vanessa Bauer

Series 11: James Jordan & Alexandra Schauman

Who won Dancing On Ice 2020?

We'll have to wait until Sunday night to find out who will win the 2020 show.

In the final is Joe Swash, Perri Kiely and Libby Clegg.

