Is Dancing On Ice star Libby Clegg MBE blind?

5 January 2020, 18:56

Libby Clegg MBE is the first blind contestant on Dancing On Ice
Libby Clegg MBE is the first blind contestant on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty

The Paralympian is the first blind contestant to take part on Dancing On Ice; here's everything we know about the Scottish mum-of-one.

Who is Libby Clegg?

Libby Clegg MBE is a 29-year-old Scottish-born sprinter and MBE holder. She represented Great Britain in the 2008 Summer Paralympics, and won a silver medal in the T12 100m race.

Subsequently, in 2016, she won Gold in the Rio Paralympic Games, and broke the world record in the 100m T11, and won the T11 200m.

Months later, she received an MBE for her contributions to athletics and charity.

What condition does she have?

Libby is registered blind, and suffers from a deteriorating eye condition called Stargardt's Macular Dystrophy. It severely reduces her peripheral vision in her left eye and making her legally blind.

She is usually accompanied by her black Labrador guide dog, Hatti.

What is she doing outside of Dancing On Ice?

After taking a break from athletics to look after her health and give birth to her first son Edward in April 2019, Libby is now back in training and hoping to compete at next summer’s Paralympics in Tokyo.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Libby spoke honestly about how British Athletics coach Paula Dunn responded to the news about her joining Dancing On Ice 2020:

“Paula expressed it’s really not the best year to do it and I completely agree with her, but these opportunities don’t come around very often. I felt like if I didn’t take it I’d regret not doing it.

“I weighed up the options and it gives me an opportunity to get myself in front of a different audience and open other doors for me. I’ve got a son now so I need to think about financially making the most of situations.”

Libby went on to explain that her lack of vision actually makes the twists, turns and spins easier for her than for some of the fully-sighted contestants, as she doesn’t get dizzy.

She added: “I’m not going to be as bad as you think. I won’t be the first person out.”

