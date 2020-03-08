Dancing on Ice pro Alex Demetriou’s marriage 'collapses' after 'growing close to Maura Higgins'

Sources say Maura and Alex have grown close since being paired up. Picture: Instagram / ITV

The professional skater is said to be 'besotted' with the Love Island beauty, who recently split from dancer Curtis Pritchard.

Dancing on Ice professional Alex Demetriou’s marriage has been hit with rumours it is "broken beyond repair" since being paired up with Love Island's Maura Higgins.

The British ice dancer and the Irish model have reportedly grown close on and off the rink in recent months, which has allegedly sparked relationship problems between Alex and his co-star wife Carlotta Edwards.

Reports suggest friends of the married couple, who tied the knot in 2016, are worried for their future, with one even claiming the married skater is "besotted" with Maura.

Alex Demetriou's marriage is "broken beyond repair", according to reports. Picture: ITV

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Alex’s marriage to Carlotta is all but over, after 11 years together.

“They are trying to put on a united front for now, but the writing is on the wall.

“They haven’t been happy together in months, and Alex has been ­confiding in Maura about their personal problems, which hasn’t helped.

“He is besotted with her, and feels she is a much better fit for him than Carlotta, who is livid she is being pushed to one side.

“Their marriage seems to be broken beyond repair, and friends and family are now expecting them to make that publicly known once Dancing On Ice is over.”

They continued: “Alex and Maura had great chemistry from the start, which didn’t go unnoticed behind the scenes.

“Then it became even more obvious how close she and Alex had become, and rumours really started flying.

"When they were voted off, a lot of people really noticed the cuddle they shared, because they were hugging on the ice for about five minutes.

“Carlotta was not happy at all — it felt like a slap in the face for her. And while Maura and Alex spent less time together after that week, if anything they are even closer.

“It made them realise how much they care about each other. Obviously Alex and Carlotta understand how sensitive the situation is, so they are trying to carry on as normal until after tonight’s finale.

“They are posting Instagram pictures together and publicly telling everyone things are fine. But behind the scenes, things are moving towards a separation.”

The shock claims come just days after 29-year-old Maura announced she had split from her Love Island beau Curtis Pritchard.

The former grid girl confirmed the pair had parted ways on Monday after seven months together and shared the news with fans via a statement on Instagram Stories.

She wrote: "Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

"There is no easy way to get through a break-up and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn't to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."