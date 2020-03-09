Dancing On Ice winner Joe Swash pays touching tribute to Caroline Flack with hidden message during final

Joe Swash revealed his hidden tribute to Caroline Flack in his Dancing on Ice finale performance.

Joe Swash was crowned the winner of Dancing On Ice after three incredible performances during last night’s final.

But before he took to the ice, the 38-year-old revealed he had hidden a sweet nod to his late friend Caroline Flack in the background of one routine.

During his Charlie Chalplin inspired show dance - a poster had been stuck on the set with the slogan "Be Kind" written on.

In December, the Love Island star shared a quote on Instagram reading: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind", and after she passed away, the slogan has been printed on T-shirts to raise money for Samaritans.

Ahead of the finale of the ITV competition, Joe took to Instagram to show his fans the special poster, explaining: "I asked them [Dancing On Ice] whether they could put the words Be Kind on a poster.

“So what they've done is they've put up this poster and at the top they've put the words 'Be Kind.'"

He then added: "Obviously we lost Caroline and we're trying to spread the word, we need everyone to be kinder."

This comes after the TV presenter was visibly emotional after his performance with skating partner Alex Murphy last month following the news of Caroline’s death.

Joe, who grew close to Caroline when they were both presenters on I'm A Celeb's spin-off show in 2009 and 2010, told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby at the time: "It's been a really tough day.”

Phillip then added: "We've got to point out to everybody you were very, very close with Caroline.

"So I know this has been an amazingly tough day. She'd be so proud of you Joe."

Joe managed to scoop the Dancing On Ice top spot ahead of runners up Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer, and Libby Clegg and Mark Hanretty, who came in third on Sunday.

The finalists had to perform three different performances, the final being the iconic bolero routines first performed by Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean.

As the results were announced, Joe looked shocked as his girlfriend Stacey Solomon jumped up and down in the crowd with their son Rex.

