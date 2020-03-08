Joe Swash admits Dancing on Ice has left him ‘physically, mentally and emotionally on the edge’

Joe Swash confessed he was at breaking point. . Picture: ITV

The former Eastenders actor confessed he was struggling to cope with the gruelling schedule and behind-the-scenes stress.

Joe Swash has admitted Dancing on Ice has left him "physically, mentally and emotionally" exhausted.

The former Eastenders actor, 38, confessed he was "on the edge" as he struggled to juggle the show's gruelling schedule with his busy personal life.

The I'm A Celeb winner, who is competing against Perrie Kiely and Libby Clegg for the crown in tonight's final, told the Daily Star Sunday: "Emotionally, this has had me in a right mess. Physically, mentally and emotionally, the past couple of weeks I've been right on the edge.

"It doesn't take a lot to wobble me at the moment. It's so physical and the hours are so long. You have to learn up to three routines. I feel so tired.

"There have been a few tears. I have a little ten minutes where I have a little breakdown."

The former Eastenders actor has found the show tough at times. Picture: ITV

Joe has endured a tough couple of weeks preparing for the final and said he was almost at breaking point.

Not only was he rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after an injury to his ear became infected, but he also broke down in tears when rehearsals became too much.

The telly star was accidentally slashed on the side of the head by his partner Alex Murphy's ice skates during a practice run for their final routine.

He's set to compete in the final alongside Perrie Kiely and Libby Clegg tonight. Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram Stories to explain what happened, he said: "I thought we'd get the elephant out of the room and talk about this stupid, ridiculous bandage on my head.

"So basically what happened was me and Al were doing disco dad and her skate kicked me in the ear which gave me cauliflower ear."

Joe suffered a nasty injury to his ear during rehearsals. Picture: Instagram

He continued: "Then it got infected which meant last night I had to get rushed to hospital and have an operation on it and cut it open and drain out all the gooey stuff.

"The best thing is the doctor said I have to keep this on my head until Sunday so all week we're going to be doing the Bolero looking like this."

Thankfully, Joe was signed off to skate in tonight's final after being declared fit to compete by doctors.

A source told The Sun: "Joe has been cleared by a doctor to perform on Sunday.

"He's fine, but he's just annoyed about getting an infection and is wearing the bandage as a precaution.

"He's out on the ice now rehearsing."

The Dancing on Ice final will air on ITV from 6pm on Sunday 8th March.