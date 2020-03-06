What happened to Joe Swash? Dancing On Ice star suffers injury prior to final

6 March 2020, 14:53

Joe Swash previously took Instagram to reveal that he had been rushed to hospital after sustaining a nasty injury to his ear during DOI rehearsals.

Dancing On Ice finalist Joe Swash has been sporting a bandage on his head this week after his skating partner Alex Murphy accidentally kicked him in the ear with her skates.

The wound became infected, and he was then rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

Read more: Joe Swash rushed to hospital after horror Dancing On Ice fall

Joe took to his Instagram stories to update his fans, writing: "I thought we'd get the elephant out of the room and talk about this stupid, ridiculous bandage on my head.

"So basically what happened was me and Al were doing disco dad and her skate kicked me in the ear which gave me cauliflower ear.

Read more: Kevin Clifton announces he's quit Strictly Come Dancing after seven years in emotional post

"Then it go infected which meant last night I had to get rushed to hospital and have an operation on it and cut it open and drain out all the gooey stuff."

Joe Swash has been given an even bigger bandage ahead of the Dancing On Ice final this weekend
Joe Swash has been given an even bigger bandage ahead of the Dancing On Ice final this weekend. Picture: Instagram

Speaking today (6 March) from the doctors on his Instagram story, he said of his bandage: 'I hope they're going to replace this with something less intrusive."

He later added: "I went to the hospital and my ear's swelled up again. And they had to drain it, which is honestly the worst feeling in the world. But the worst feeling in the world is that I think the bandage has got actually bigger."

NOW READ:

Peter Andre gushes about wife Emily in rare loved-up Instagram pic

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who are the Dancing On Ice winners over the past 12 series?

Dancing On Ice previous winners: Who won the ITV skating show last year?

Dancing On Ice 2020

Everything you need to know about Will.I.am

The Voice will.i.am: Real name, net worth and girlfriend history revealed
Libby Clegg has made it into the Dancing On Ice 2020 finals

Is Dancing On Ice finalist Libby Clegg blind and what eye condition does she have?

Dancing On Ice 2020

Libby Clegg is the first blind contestant on Dancing On Ice

Who is Dancing On Ice finalist Libby Clegg? Everything you need to know about blind double Paralympian champion

Dancing On Ice 2020

Olly Murs has showed off his weight loss on Instagram

Olly Murs new body: Before and after pictures and how The Voice coach got into shape

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Hair loss affects women of all ages and this shampoo has helped a lot

Shoppers are raving over incredible five-star rated shampoo that fights hair loss

Beauty

Sophie and Pete from Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox brother and sister Sophie and Pete Sandiford, how old are they and what are their jobs?
David and Emma joined Gogglebox last year

Who are Gogglebox's Emma and David? Everything you need to know about the father and daughter from Liverpool
Sisters Izzi and Ellie on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, how old are they and what are their jobs?
Stephen and his husband Daniel on Gogglebox

Who are Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel from Gogglebox and how old are they?