What happened to Joe Swash? Dancing On Ice star suffers injury prior to final

Joe Swash previously took Instagram to reveal that he had been rushed to hospital after sustaining a nasty injury to his ear during DOI rehearsals.

Dancing On Ice finalist Joe Swash has been sporting a bandage on his head this week after his skating partner Alex Murphy accidentally kicked him in the ear with her skates.

The wound became infected, and he was then rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

Joe took to his Instagram stories to update his fans, writing: "I thought we'd get the elephant out of the room and talk about this stupid, ridiculous bandage on my head.

"So basically what happened was me and Al were doing disco dad and her skate kicked me in the ear which gave me cauliflower ear.

"Then it go infected which meant last night I had to get rushed to hospital and have an operation on it and cut it open and drain out all the gooey stuff."

Joe Swash has been given an even bigger bandage ahead of the Dancing On Ice final this weekend. Picture: Instagram

Speaking today (6 March) from the doctors on his Instagram story, he said of his bandage: 'I hope they're going to replace this with something less intrusive."

He later added: "I went to the hospital and my ear's swelled up again. And they had to drain it, which is honestly the worst feeling in the world. But the worst feeling in the world is that I think the bandage has got actually bigger."

